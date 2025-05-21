NHL analyst believes Mitch Marner will be ‘highest played player in league’ after leaving Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner may become the NHL’s highest-paid player if he decides to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs exited the playoffs after losing in Game 7 of the second round 6-1 on Saturday. Roster changes are expected, which has led to speculations since Marner has not signed, and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Ad

On the "First Up" podcast, NHL analyst Carlo Colaiacovo said Marner could reset the market if he reaches free agency. Colaiacovo explained that he will need to decide what matters most to him: money, winning or staying close to home

"I say what Mitch Marner wants, what does he want?" Colaiacovo said on Wednesday. "Does he want to be the highest paid player in the NHL? Because he can do that. Does he want to get paid a nice, handsome raise in his next contract? Yeah, I think he will."

Ad

Trending

Colaiacovo said that if Marner wants to be the top-paid player in the league, he can get that deal. However, he also pointed out that it's hard to be on a winning team while being the highest-paid player. Marner has seen that struggle during his time with the Leafs.

"Does he want to be part of a winning team and have both (being highest-paid player)?" Colaiacovo said. " ... Or does he love being a Maple Leaf and love being at home, and love being around his family, and love the fact that his newborn son can be around his family growing up and like these are all decisions he needs to make, and ultimately, it's going to come down to what he wants."

Ad

Colaiacovo added that Marner might need to take less money if he wants to stay in Toronto and keep playing for his hometown team.

"If he wants to be the highest played player in the league, I'm telling you right now, he will be." Colaiacovo said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many Leafs fans were upset with Marner's performance, booing him in Game 7, while some resorted to throwing jerseys on the ice. Marner failed to perform offensively in the last four games and recorded just one assist.

Mitch Marner did not give a clear answer about his future in Toronto

Mitch Marner said it’s too soon to think about the future, and that he needs time to reflect. He plans to sit down with his wife in the coming weeks to talk about what’s next.

Ad

“I’ve always loved my time here,” Marner said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. “I loved being here. I’ve been so grateful. I haven’t thought about anything going forward and future-wise."

Marner has been with the Leafs for nine seasons. He’s known for his strong play, including being a 100-point scorer and Selke Trophy nominee. However, he’s often blamed for the team’s playoff struggles, and some have said that he folds under pressure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama