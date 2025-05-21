NHL analyst believes Mitch Marner will be ‘highest played player in league’ after leaving Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner may become the NHL’s highest-paid player if he decides to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs exited the playoffs after losing in Game 7 of the second round 6-1 on Saturday. Roster changes are expected, which has led to speculations since Marner has not signed, and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
On the "First Up" podcast, NHL analyst Carlo Colaiacovo said Marner could reset the market if he reaches free agency. Colaiacovo explained that he will need to decide what matters most to him: money, winning or staying close to home
"I say what Mitch Marner wants, what does he want?" Colaiacovo said on Wednesday. "Does he want to be the highest paid player in the NHL? Because he can do that. Does he want to get paid a nice, handsome raise in his next contract? Yeah, I think he will."
Colaiacovo said that if Marner wants to be the top-paid player in the league, he can get that deal. However, he also pointed out that it's hard to be on a winning team while being the highest-paid player. Marner has seen that struggle during his time with the Leafs.
"Does he want to be part of a winning team and have both (being highest-paid player)?" Colaiacovo said. " ... Or does he love being a Maple Leaf and love being at home, and love being around his family, and love the fact that his newborn son can be around his family growing up and like these are all decisions he needs to make, and ultimately, it's going to come down to what he wants."
Colaiacovo added that Marner might need to take less money if he wants to stay in Toronto and keep playing for his hometown team.
"If he wants to be the highest played player in the league, I'm telling you right now, he will be." Colaiacovo said.
Many Leafs fans were upset with Marner's performance, booing him in Game 7, while some resorted to throwing jerseys on the ice. Marner failed to perform offensively in the last four games and recorded just one assist.
Mitch Marner did not give a clear answer about his future in Toronto
Mitch Marner said it’s too soon to think about the future, and that he needs time to reflect. He plans to sit down with his wife in the coming weeks to talk about what’s next.
“I’ve always loved my time here,” Marner said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. “I loved being here. I’ve been so grateful. I haven’t thought about anything going forward and future-wise."
Marner has been with the Leafs for nine seasons. He’s known for his strong play, including being a 100-point scorer and Selke Trophy nominee. However, he’s often blamed for the team’s playoff struggles, and some have said that he folds under pressure.
