Mitch Marner and wife Stephanie welcomes their first baby boy

Mitch Marner and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed their first child on Sunday. They are now parents to a baby boy. The Toronto Maple Leafs shared the happy news with fans shortly after. Marner missed practice that day to be with his family.

The team confirmed his absence was due to the birth of his son.

NHL reporter Kristen Shilton also reacted to the news.

"Mitch Marner will be bringing dad energy to the second round! He and wife Stephanie welcomed a baby boy today. Cute," Shilton tweeted.

The baby was born just one day before Marner’s 28th birthday on May 5. It also came right before Game 1 of Toronto’s second-round series against the Florida Panthers. The game is scheduled for Monday night.

The Leafs practiced Sunday at the Ford Performance Centre. That followed an optional practice on Saturday. Marner missed both sessions as he spent time with his wife and newborn son.

In the first round of the playoffs, Mitch Marner played a key role for the Leafs. He had one goal and seven assists in six games. His efforts helped Toronto beat the Ottawa Senators in the series.

Leafs should keep Mitch Marner even if it means trading Nylander, says NHL analyst

NHL analyst John Buccigross thinks the Maple Leafs should keep Mitch Marner, even if they trade William Nylander. He shared his opinion during the Avalanche-Stars Game 7 live stream. Marner’s contract ends in June, and he will become a free agent if not re-signed. Buccigross said the Leafs should focus on Marner, despite salary cap issues.

“Marner is a fascinating thing. I don’t see how you let him go,” Buccigross said. “Whether you have to trade (William) Nylander, I just don’t see how you let that guy go.”

Marner had a career-high 102 points this season. Buccigross said Marner isn’t a top goal scorer but praised his assists and penalty-killing skills. He called Marner a smart player who is important to the Leafs.

“Marner is not a big goal scorer,” Buccigross added. “But $14 million for a really good PK guy and a lot of assists,” Buccigross said. ”Man, he’s smart, man he’s so God damn smart.”

Nylander signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension in January 2024. It includes a no-movement clause, which makes trading him difficult. Still, Buccigross said the Leafs should make space for Marner if needed.

In March, general manager Brad Treliving said the Leafs want to keep Marner long-term. Marner has not spoken much about his contract, saying that he enjoys playing in Toronto but didn’t want to discuss details.

