  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Montreal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

Montreal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 22, 2024 14:25 GMT
Pittsburgh Penguins v Chicago Blackhawks
Montreal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins

The Montreal Canadiens will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

The contest can also be listened to on CKGM TSN 690 Montreal and WESA 90.5, Pittsburgh's NPR News.

The Montreal Canadiens have a 22-26-8 record after losing their last game 3-2 against the Buffalo Sabres. The Canadiens are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive losses.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-21-8) lost 5-4 to the New York Islanders in their last matchup. The Penguins have also won one out of their last three games.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineups

Forwards

  • Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
  • Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Josh Anderson
  • Joel Armia - Jake Evans - Brendan Gallagher
  • Tanner Pearson - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylönen

Defensemen

  • Kaiden Guhle - Michael Matheson
  • Jayden Struble - Jordan Harris
  • Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

  • Jake Allen - Samuel Montembeault

Injuries

  • Kirby Dach (knee)
  • Christian Dvorak (pectoral)
  • Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower-body)

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie

Montreal Canadiens - Jake Allen
Montreal Canadiens - Jake Allen

Jake Allen is expected to start for the Canadiens. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 19
  • Wins: 5
  • Losses: 11
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 67
  • Goals Per Game: 3.66
  • Shots Against: 634
  • Save Percentage: .894
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 48 seconds

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups

Forwards

  • Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
  • Drew O'Connor - Evgeni Malkin - Matthew Phillips
  • Reilly Smith - Lars Eller - Valtteri Puustinen
  • Jansen Harkins - Jeff Carter - Jesse Puljujarvi

Defensemen

  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Kris Letang
  • Marcus Pettersson - Erik Karlsson
  • Ryan Graves - Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

  • Tristan Jarry - Alex Nedeljkovic

Injuries

  • Jake Guentzel (upper body)
  • Noel Acciari (concussion)
  • Matt Nieto (knee)

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins - Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins - Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Penguins. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 36
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 17
  • Draws: 4
  • Goals Conceded: 83
  • Goals Per Game: 2.50
  • Shots Against: 963
  • Save Percentage: .914
  • Shutouts: 6
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 14 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...