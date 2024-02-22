Montreal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

The Montreal Canadiens will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

The contest can also be listened to on CKGM TSN 690 Montreal and WESA 90.5, Pittsburgh's NPR News.

The Montreal Canadiens have a 22-26-8 record after losing their last game 3-2 against the Buffalo Sabres. The Canadiens are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive losses.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-21-8) lost 5-4 to the New York Islanders in their last matchup. The Penguins have also won one out of their last three games.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineups

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Josh Anderson

Joel Armia - Jake Evans - Brendan Gallagher

Tanner Pearson - Brandon Gignac - Jesse Ylönen

Defensemen

Kaiden Guhle - Michael Matheson

Jayden Struble - Jordan Harris

Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Jake Allen - Samuel Montembeault

Injuries

Kirby Dach (knee)

Christian Dvorak (pectoral)

Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower-body)

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie

Montreal Canadiens - Jake Allen

Jake Allen is expected to start for the Canadiens. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 19

Wins: 5

Losses: 11

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 67

Goals Per Game: 3.66

Shots Against: 634

Save Percentage: .894

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 48 seconds

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups

Forwards

Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Drew O'Connor - Evgeni Malkin - Matthew Phillips

Reilly Smith - Lars Eller - Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins - Jeff Carter - Jesse Puljujarvi

Defensemen

Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson - Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves - Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

Tristan Jarry - Alex Nedeljkovic

Injuries

Jake Guentzel (upper body)

Noel Acciari (concussion)

Matt Nieto (knee)

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins - Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Penguins. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 36

Wins: 14

Losses: 17

Draws: 4

Goals Conceded: 83

Goals Per Game: 2.50

Shots Against: 963

Save Percentage: .914

Shutouts: 6

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 14 seconds