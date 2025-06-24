Montreal Canadiens columnist Eric Engels has provided insight into the team's potential trade stance regarding winger Patrik Laine. Laine is entering the final year of his 4-year, $34.8 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $8.7 million.

When asked about Laine's status after an up-and-down season on Sportsnet's The Fan Hockey Show, Engels indicated the Canadiens aren't actively shipping the goal scorer, but also wouldn't hesitate to move him if the right offer came along.

“If the phone rang and somebody wanted to take on the last year of Patrik Laine's deal, I don't think the Canadiens would necessarily hesitate to ship it out. I don't think they're necessarily ripping out their hair to find ways to get him out of Montreal over this last year.” Engels said.

Laine scored 20 goals in 52 games this past season, but his even-strength production remained underwhelming. However, his power-play prowess was a major factor in Montreal qualifying for the playoffs.

Engels noted Laine's strong conditioning this offseason and improved attitude as positive signs.

“I think it's a summer of conditioning. From all reports I've heard, he's been active in the gym. There's a good attitude he's taken into the offseason.” Engels added.

The Canadiens hope that with an upgraded center, Laine can provide more consistent offense at 5-on-5. Engles noted that Laine’s trade value isn't very high currently due to his big cap hit, so a bounce-back year could make him more appealing to potential suitors.

Laine broke his finger during the playoffs and only managed 1 assist in 2 games. Montreal will likely take a wait-and-see approach this season to determine if Laine can increase his production and become a key piece moving forward, as per Engels.

Eric Engels on Patrik Laine's "opportunity" for a new contract

Eric Engels emphasized that, unlike the Canadiens, Patrik Laine can't afford to take a wait-and-see approach as this offseason is a key opportunity for him to secure a new contract.

“One thing for Patrik Laine is he can't afford to wait and see. This is his opportunity at a new contract, his opportunity to earn a different type of reputation than the one he has carried.” Engels said.

"Yes, we all know that he's had issues that he's had to go deal with, and we're all sympathetic to that." he added.

Engels noted that Laine has a rare skill set, but if he can show growth in other areas of his game, teams might view him as more than just a goal scorer and see him as someone who can truly help them win.

