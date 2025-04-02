"More blackouts" "This is terrible": NHL fans react as Gary Bettman speaks out on league's new $7.7B TV deal

Hockey fans shared their disappointment at NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's announcement of a new 12-year Canadian media rights agreement with Rogers Communications on Wednesday. The agreement is worth CAD 11 billion and starts in 2026-27, the league said in an official statement.

Ad

“We’re thrilled to continue our landmark partnership for an additional 12 years," Bettman said on Wednesday, via Sportsnet. "We could not be more excited to work with you to bring the best of the NHL to our fans.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Some fans resorted to humor in their responses, while others lambasted the network and Bettman.

"More blackouts…" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ugh this is terrible," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don’t think he actually watches the NHL games through Rogers," a fan wrote.

"Lets go! 12 more years of the most boring intermission panel and Ron MacLean doing poetic analogies!" another fan said.

"just fix the damn SN app with all the billions plz. oh and abolish the damn black outs!!!!" one fan tweeted.

Ad

"The best thing for the fans would be for Bettman to retire. Any chance they could write it into the next CBA?" another fan wrote.

"If the guy walking directly in front of the camera in the press release is any indication of the quality the fans should expect it looks like we’re in for it," one fan commented.

Ad

"Surprised this video isn’t blacked out," a fan tweeted.

According to a release from the NHL, the new deal includes national rights across all platforms. This includes TV, digital and streaming in all languages, for the regular season, the Stanley Cup Playoffs and special events.

NHL insider blasts Gary Bettman over new media deal

Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons criticized the parties involved in the new multi-billion dollar deal, which is reportedly worth 2.5 times more than the current one. On Tuesday, Simmons wrote about the drop in standards of the "Hockey Night in Canada" show since it moved to Sportsnet

Ad

"Hockey Night used to be the best of the best and now it’s the cheapest of the cheap," Simmons wrote. "Sportsnet killed that golden goose and has 12 more seasons now to try and get this right." Simmons wrote. "And, in this case overall, commissioner Gary Bettman probably doesn't care.

Rogers Communications and the NHL announced that the new contract would have fewer regional blackouts and carry more live games than before, saying that they have secured the right for up to 10 more games on certain teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama