"More like Jakob Cha-Ching" "Ottawa couldn’t have done that deal": NHL fans react as Jakob Chychrun signs $72,000,000 Capitals contract extension

News broke on Tuesday morning that the Washington Capitals have signed Jakob Chychrun to a long-term contract. Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared that the Capitals have signed Chychrun to an eight-year, $72 million extension that will pay him an average annual salary of $9 million.

The star defenseman was a pending UFA in the final season of a six-year, $27.6 million deal signed in 2018 with the Arizona Coyotes.

Fans have started to react to the news of the big contract extension on X (formerly Twitter).

"More like Jakob Cha-Ching , am I right?," one fan wrote.

"Good for Chychy! Glad it worked out for him in Washington. Ottawa couldn’t have done that deal anyways," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Nine is huge. 7 or 7.5 would have been perfect IMO," added another fan.

Plenty more fan reaction has come in on X.

"As a caps fan, I really do not like this deal whatsoever. Thank god the cap is rising," another fan wrote on X.

"For those who’s saying this is an overpay, the cap goes up every year and this contract will look like a bargain in a few years," added one fan.

"Good lord. Give that agent a pat on the back. This will look bad real, real soon.," wrote one last fan.

Jakob Chychrun was traded to Washington from Ottawa in the offseason in exchange for defenseman Nick Jensen and a 2026 third-round draft pick. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Coyotes prior to his year and a half with the Senators.

Jakob Chychrun is having a career year in Washington

Jakob Chychrun has found a home in Washington.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding in his first season as a Capital, scoring 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 65 games. He has already broken his career high of 41 points from the 2023-24 and 2020-21 seasons, while his 18 goals are tied for the most from the 2020-21 season.

Chychrun is 16th among defensemen in point scoring this season, and third among blueliners in goal scoring. His new contract will put him in a tie for 10th in average annual salary among defensemen in the NHL.

Chychrun and the Capitals are back in action on Tuesday night in Winnipeg against the Jets. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Canada Life Centre.

