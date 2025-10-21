Morgan Rielly hopes Maple Leafs draw inspiration from Blue Jays’ ‘contagious’ passion amid World Series charge

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is watching the Blue Jays’ playoff run closely. The Blue Jays earned their first World Series berth since 1993. They defeated the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the League Championship Series.Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Rielly expressed his support for the Jays.&quot;They’re such an easy team to watch,&quot; Rielly said. &quot;… It’s been a lot of fun… our guys have been supporting them and we’ll keep cheering as they go…&quot;But Morgan Rielly also hopes the Leafs can play with similar energy. He said the team wants to bring that intensity to their own playoff pushes.&quot;There’s a small part of you that’s jealous of what they’re doing,&quot; Rielly said. &quot;… It’s a great moment for the city… We want to be able to do that and have a run like that, you look at the passion they’re playing with and it’s contagious… You want to feel that when your time comes.”The Jays’ run has inspired Toronto sports fans citywide. Key players like George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Alejandro Kirk led the team. Guerrero was named the LCS MVP.The Maple Leafs, in contrast, have struggled in the playoffs. Last season, Toronto finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points and had won the first round series against the Ottawa Senators. However, they lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the second round. They have reached the conference final only once since 2002. The team has won only two playoff series in 21 years.Rielly hopes the Leafs can learn from the Jays’ example. He wants the team to adopt their energy and passion, to finally advance deeper in the playoffs.Morgan Rielly's previous comments on Blue JaysEarlier this month, during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ season opener against the Montreal Canadiens, fans started a “Let’s Go Blue Jays!” chant. It began when the Jumbotron showed the Jays' scores against the Yankees that day. After the game, Morgan Rielly said he liked hearing it.&quot;I like that. It's not the first time I've heard them,&quot; Rielly said. &quot;But I heard them early in my career in a negative way. 2015, '16, whatever that was on the air. So it's cool. I mean, we got the game on now, so we got the boys all around watching,&quot;So far this season, Morgan Rielly has two goals and four assists in six games, and the Leafs are 3-2-1. They are once again showing inconsistency, which is not a good sign for their own playoff hopes if they don't improve.