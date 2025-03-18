"Most extraordinary kiddo, a goofball": Nick Jensen's wife Jenner pens heartfelt birthday message for eldest son Enzo

Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Jensen’s wife, Jenner, shared a heartfelt message for their eldest son, Enzo, on his fifth birthday. She posted a few photos of him on Instagram and wrote about how emotional she felt. She described Enzo as a smart and fun-loving child who's always up for anything.

Jenner said that he has taught her more in five years than she could have learned in a lifetime. She called him "Enzy Benzy" and that she loves him more than all the stars in the sky.

"Extremely emotional over here at the fact that Enzo is F I V E. If you know him, you know that he’s the most extraordinary kiddo, a goofball, smart, and up for anything.

"He’s taught me more in 5 years than I ever could’ve learned in a lifetime. Enzy Benzy, I love you so much that my heart physically hurts. I wish I could give you the world. Love you more than all the stars in the sky," Jenner captioned the post.

Nick and Jenner have three children: Enzo, Leo and Otto. Their eldest, Enzo, was born on March 17, 2020.

How Nick Jensen and Jenner’s childhood friendship turned into marriage

Jenner and Nick Jensen grew up next to each other in Rogers, Minnesota. They met at daycare when they were five and became close friends.

Over time, their friendship turned into a relationship. Nick asked Jenner to be his girlfriend in seventh grade, and they stayed together through high school and college.

“It was me and Nick and about four other guys that hung out basically every day so we started as friends,” Jenner said via RMNB.

“I remember we were close friends early on and we would BMX to the movies or to Dairy Queen all the time. There would be nights that I would sneak out of my house and he would meet me outside his house just to hang out.”

Jenner was an All-State basketball player in high school and scored 1,634 points. Nick Jensen, now a defenseman for the Ottawa Senators, was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2009. He also played for the Washington Capitals before joining Ottawa.

Nick Jensen proposed to Jenner in a quiet field in their hometown, pretending that his truck had broken down. He had set up pillows, blankets and wine before asking Jenner to marry him. They got married on August 22, 2015, in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Now, they have three children and are a family of five.

