"Most hated team in the league now" "Absolutely garbage": NHL fans disgruntled as Washington Capitals reportedly set to acquire CapFriendly website

NHL fans are debating the Washington Capitals' reported acquisition of the CapFriendly website. CapFriendly, established in 2015 after the closure of CapGeek, quickly became a go-to resource for fans and media seeking salary cap information and team analysis.

Matthew Wuest founded CapFriendly to fill the void left by CapGeek. CapFriendly gained widespread acclaim for its comprehensive data and user-friendly interface.

Neither the Washington Capitals nor CapFriendly representatives have commented on the reported acquisition, but speculation regarding the fate of the website is rampant. NHL teams utilizing CapFriendly's tools and API have reportedly received notice of contract terminations, fueling speculation that the Capitals are indeed the buyer.

Fans are skeptical despite assurances that the website will remain publicly available and independently operated through the 2024 NHL Draft and the start of free agency.

One fan took to X to express frustration with the sale, stating:

"Capitals are the most hated team in the league now."

Another fan simply said:

"Absolutely garbage."

"Why are they buying CapFriendly, it’s free to use," one fan said.

Others seemed puzzled by the potential acquisition. Here are some more reactions to the news on X.

"Uh. That's strange," one fan said.

"So wait, they’re basically buying the website just to shut it down... bruh wtf why," another fan said.

"Why does everything have to be ruined," one fan said.

Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin prioritizes another Stanley Cup over Gretzky's goal record

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is just 42 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record of 894 goals. However, he prioritizes winning another Stanley Cup over breaking the record. On the "It's Hockey, Brother" podcast, he shared his desire to win another championship before retiring.

"Stanley Cup, It's better to do everything together and win," Ovechkin said.

"We have to prepare because we have to try to win another Stanley Cup," he added.

The Capitals reached the playoffs this season as the second Wild Card but the New York Rangers swept them in the first round. Ovechkin did not score any points in the series. He will enter his 20th NHL season with hopes of winning another Stanley Cup.

