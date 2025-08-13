"Move to Raleigh" "Keep another franchise mid" - NHL fans react as Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon seals $4 billion deal for to buy NBA's Trail Blazers

Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon and his group are purchasing the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. The deal is worth over $4 billion.
He is a billionaire and CEO of Carolina. Dundon bought a majority stake in the Hurricanes in 2018 for $420 million, and became a full owner in 2021. He also runs Dundon Capital Partners in Dallas.
"Breaking: Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon has agreed to buy the Portland Trail Blazers from the estate of Paul G. Allen for a valuation of over $4 billion, sources tell @ShamsCharania," ESPN tweeted on Wednesday.
Fans shared their reaction to the news.
“Yes!! Now move the team to Raleigh 🔥🔥,” one fan said.
“Very cool! Now he can keep another franchise perpetually mid.” a fan wrote.
"But let Jake guentzel walk over 1.5M AAV difference," another fan wrote.
The Portland deal is Dundon’s first ownership in the NBA. This purchase makes him one of the few owners with stakes in the NHL and NBA.
The $4 billion deal shows the league's growing value; however, some fans questioned the move.
"$4 billion? That's a lot of money for a team that hasn't won a championship since 1977," a fan said.
"Whoa 😮💰 Tom Dundon jumping from the ice to the hardwood! $4B for the Blazers — new era incoming in Portland 🏀🔥 #NBA," another fan said.
"He should move the Blazers to Seattle and the Hurricanes back to Hartford," one fan commented.
Dundon’s Hurricanes experience will likely play a big role in how he'll run the Blazers.
Carolina Hurricanes' performance is consistent with Tom Dundon's expectations
The Carolina Hurricanes were eliminated in the 2025 playoffs by the Florida Panthers, losing 5-3 in Game 5. Carolina finished second in the Metropolitan Division with a 47-30-5 record. The team won the first two rounds but fell behind early against the Panthers.
Carolina’s defense suffered without Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker. Goaltenders Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov struggled to stop Florida’s attack at critical moments. The Hurricanes also lacked scoring depth, with only five players scoring in the series.
Despite the loss, Carolina remains a consistent playoff team, something Tom Dundon expected in 2021.
"We are fortunate to have a passionate fan base that supports what we believe is a team that can compete every year for the Stanley Cup," Dundon said in July 2021, via NHL.com.
The Hurricanes have made the postseason for seven straight seasons, reaching the conference finals three times.
