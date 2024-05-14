"Movies are made from this stuff" - Hockey fans left stunned as Team Canada manages to squeeze out win against Austria after losing 6-1 advantage

In a stunning round-robin matchup, Team Canada pulled out a 7-6 OT win over Team Austria on May 14. Team Canada captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into OT, sealing the victory for the North American squad.

However, the drama occurred in the third period. With Team Canada seemingly in cruise control, the Austrian side roared back, scoring five unanswered goals, forcing OT.

Despite the miraculous comeback falling short, fan reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, considering how close Team Austria came to a historic victory.

Here is a look at choice reactions from fans across the net:

This fan knows a great story when they see one:

Expand Tweet

"What a great team," another fan said.

Here is a fan expressing their surprise:

Expand Tweet

While some fans were excited about the wildly entertaining game, plenty of fans expressed their displeasure at Team Canada blowing a huge lead against a seemingly weaker team.

This fan wants the Canadian squad to walk away:

"Forfeit the tournament," one fan said.

"How bad is the coaching?" another fan said.

"Don’t shake your head Hines - this is on you. EVERY PLAYER ON THE ICE DESERVES THIS EMBARRASMENT. They came out for the 3rd believing they had this in the bag and this is what we get. So embarrassing," another fan said.

With an exciting game in the books, Canada will face Norway on May 16 at the Prague Arena. Meanwhile, Team Austria’s next matchup will also be on May 16 against Finland. Canada will look to stay perfect as Austria looks to notch its first win of the tourney.

A good lesson for Team Canada

While Team Canada put one more game in the win column, it wasn’t quite what the Canadians expected. The game was harder than expected, leading Canadian captain John Tavares to declare (per IIHF.com):

"It’s a good lesson."

More than a good lesson, the blown lead was a wake-up call for the Canadian side. Tavares went on to state:

"This definitely grabs our attention, just how we have to stay with our game, continue to build our identity, and how you have to manage the swings of emotion. Teams build momentum, they get chances, they build excitement and we have to withstand that and play through it."

On the flip side, the Austrian didn’t give up despite being outshot 35-12 during the first two periods. Their resolve allowed them to crawl back into the game. Austrian forward Peter Schneider stated per IIHF.com:

"We know they have a world class team on the other side. We just tried to do our best, we tried to work hard. We built some momentum in the third and we came close as a group and the pucks went in. I’m really happy for the guys. I’m really proud. It’s too bad we couldn’t win this game."

With momentum on their side, the Austrian will look to capture their first win against Finland. Meanwhile, this game was a close call for the Canadians. They’ll want to avoid another close call when they face Norway in their next contest.