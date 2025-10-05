  • home icon
By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 05, 2025 06:57 GMT
Over the weekend, Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand shared photos from an off-season mountain trip just days before the new NHL season kicks off.

He shared an Instagram post featuring himself and three friends geared up in camouflage and hiking packs against a steep mountain backdrop. In the caption, he wrote:

“Me and my dawgs chasing mountain goats. What an insane trip!”
More pictures posted by the Colorado Antlers account on Instagram showed the group standing together in foggy terrain with mist rolling over rocky peaks. A few more shots featured the scenery, rugged cliffs, a mountain goat climbing a rock face and the group gathered around a small fire at night with headlamps on.

One clip captured a dense forest view, another showed a bright double rainbow stretching over the valley, and the last appeared to show an eagle on a rocky slope. Marchand’s mountain adventure comes just before the Panthers’ 2025-26 season opener on October 7 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Brad Marchand gets candid on his decision to stay in Florida

Brad Marchand admitted he didn’t expect to be wearing a Florida Panthers jersey again this season. The veteran forward, who signed a team-friendly deal to stay in South Florida, said the circumstances of his return felt almost improbable.

“I honestly didn’t think there was a chance of it happening,” Marchand said during the Panthers’ media day.
“I just didn’t think that it could work with everybody. Guys are just willing to take less to come here and be part of it and have a great lifestyle.”

Marchand’s blunt honesty also extended to the “tax advantage” often discussed around NHL circles. Florida is one of a handful of U.S. states including Texas and Tennessee that doesn’t levy state income tax. That combined with the region’s warm weather and the Panthers’ winning trajectory, has made South Florida a desirable destination for players.

The arrangement proved crucial this summer when the Panthers managed to re-sign Marchand, defenseman Aaron Ekblad, and center Sam Bennett. All three accepted lower salaries, but the absence of state income tax allowed their take-home pay to remain competitive with offers from higher-tax markets.

Marchand also stressed that lifestyle plays just as big a role as finances.

“If you can enjoy where you live, play for a contender, and be surrounded by guys who are all in, that matters a lot,” he said.

The Panthers, fresh off their Stanley Cup win, remain one of the NHL’s top contenders heading into the 2025-26 season.

