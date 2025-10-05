  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Auston Matthews
  • (Must See) Ex-Maple Leafs star hilariously impersonates captain Auston Matthews

(Must See) Ex-Maple Leafs star hilariously impersonates captain Auston Matthews

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 05, 2025 15:24 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Max Pacioretty makes fans laugh with Auston Matthews impersonation (image credit: IMAGN)

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty gave fans a funny moment by impersonating the team's captain, Auston Matthews. Pacioretty announced his retirement on Tuesday after 17 NHL seasons.

Ad

BarDown shared a video on X on Friday showing Pacioretty sitting by a plane window wearing a bucket hat and copying his former teammate’s expressions. Matthews noticed it, and they both laughed hard.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pacioretty entered the league in 2007 after being drafted at No. 22 by the Montreal Canadiens. He played there for a decade and also served as their captain. However, after his performance declined in 2017-18, he was traded to Vegas. In the last three seasons, Pacioretty played for three franchises: the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals and the Leafs.

After announcing his retirement, Pacioretty joined the University of Michigan as a special assistant to the head coach.

Ad
“After 17 seasons in the NHL, I'm excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey,” Pacioretty said on Tuesday, via NHL.com.

He added that he looks forward to helping develop the next generation of players.

"I'm so thankful for the teammates, coaches and fans who have been a part of my journey," Pacioretty said. "Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players," Pacioretty added.
Ad

Meanwhile, Matthews played his first season as Toronto's captain in 2024-25. Despite missing 15 games due to two injuries, he still produced 33 goals and 78 points in 67 games, leading the team in goals. Matthews had 11 points in 13 playoff games; but the team was eliminated in second round after he struggled late in series.

Auston Matthews updates on health and praises Anthony Stolarz

Auston Matthews spoke about Anthony Stolarz’s new contract and his health in September. He called Stolarz “the ultimate competitor” and highlighted that he is an important part of the Maple Leafs.

Ad

Matthews also addressed the injury that made him miss 15 games last season.

“Health wise, I'm feeling really good," Matthews said on Sept. 17, via The Leafs Nation. "I'm really happy about that. The main focus right now is camp. When that time comes, I can take it on when it comes.”

Matthews is signed to a four-year $53 million contract with a $13.25 million cap hit that runs through 2027-28. He and the team kept the injury private last season, but Matthews said he is healthy and ready for this campaign.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications