(Must See) Ex-Maple Leafs star hilariously impersonates captain Auston Matthews

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty gave fans a funny moment by impersonating the team's captain, Auston Matthews. Pacioretty announced his retirement on Tuesday after 17 NHL seasons.BarDown shared a video on X on Friday showing Pacioretty sitting by a plane window wearing a bucket hat and copying his former teammate’s expressions. Matthews noticed it, and they both laughed hard.Pacioretty entered the league in 2007 after being drafted at No. 22 by the Montreal Canadiens. He played there for a decade and also served as their captain. However, after his performance declined in 2017-18, he was traded to Vegas. In the last three seasons, Pacioretty played for three franchises: the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals and the Leafs.After announcing his retirement, Pacioretty joined the University of Michigan as a special assistant to the head coach.“After 17 seasons in the NHL, I'm excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey,” Pacioretty said on Tuesday, via NHL.com.He added that he looks forward to helping develop the next generation of players.&quot;I'm so thankful for the teammates, coaches and fans who have been a part of my journey,&quot; Pacioretty said. &quot;Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players,&quot; Pacioretty added.Meanwhile, Matthews played his first season as Toronto's captain in 2024-25. Despite missing 15 games due to two injuries, he still produced 33 goals and 78 points in 67 games, leading the team in goals. Matthews had 11 points in 13 playoff games; but the team was eliminated in second round after he struggled late in series.Auston Matthews updates on health and praises Anthony StolarzAuston Matthews spoke about Anthony Stolarz’s new contract and his health in September. He called Stolarz “the ultimate competitor” and highlighted that he is an important part of the Maple Leafs.Matthews also addressed the injury that made him miss 15 games last season.“Health wise, I'm feeling really good,&quot; Matthews said on Sept. 17, via The Leafs Nation. &quot;I'm really happy about that. The main focus right now is camp. When that time comes, I can take it on when it comes.”Matthews is signed to a four-year $53 million contract with a $13.25 million cap hit that runs through 2027-28. He and the team kept the injury private last season, but Matthews said he is healthy and ready for this campaign.