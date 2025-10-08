  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Colorado Avalanche
  • [Must See] Josh Manson's massive hit levels Warren Foegele; Jeff Malott chucks knuckles in fiery retaliation

[Must See] Josh Manson's massive hit levels Warren Foegele; Jeff Malott chucks knuckles in fiery retaliation

By ARJUN B
Published Oct 08, 2025 04:34 GMT
NHL: APR 26 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Stars at Avalanche - Source: Getty
Josh Manson's massive hit levels Warren Foegele - Source: Getty

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson delivered a crushing hit on Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele, setting off a fiery response from Jeff Malott in Tuesday night’s game.

Ad

The collision took place near the neutral zone late in the first period as Foegele carried the puck. Manson stepped up and leveled him with a massive open-ice hit that sent Foegele to the ice. Then, Foegele managed to get up and skate to the bench.

Watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jeff Malott came charging in to stand up for his teammate. He dropped the gloves with Manson, throwing several right-handed knuckles before both players tumbled to the ice and were separated by the referees.

The commentators pointed out that Malott’s brother, Mike, is a UFC fighter.

Manson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and fighting, while Malott also received a fighting major.

By the end of the second period, Colorado held a 2–0 lead over Los Angeles, with Martin Nečas and Sam Malinski finding the back of the net.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications