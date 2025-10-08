[Must See] Josh Manson's massive hit levels Warren Foegele; Jeff Malott chucks knuckles in fiery retaliation

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson delivered a crushing hit on Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele, setting off a fiery response from Jeff Malott in Tuesday night’s game.The collision took place near the neutral zone late in the first period as Foegele carried the puck. Manson stepped up and leveled him with a massive open-ice hit that sent Foegele to the ice. Then, Foegele managed to get up and skate to the bench.Watch the video here:Jeff Malott came charging in to stand up for his teammate. He dropped the gloves with Manson, throwing several right-handed knuckles before both players tumbled to the ice and were separated by the referees.The commentators pointed out that Malott’s brother, Mike, is a UFC fighter.Manson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and fighting, while Malott also received a fighting major.By the end of the second period, Colorado held a 2–0 lead over Los Angeles, with Martin Nečas and Sam Malinski finding the back of the net.