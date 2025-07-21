MUST SEE: Keith Tkachuk gets lifted in the air to ‘Pink Pony Club’ at son Matthew and his wife Ellie wedding celebrations

Earlier this week, Florida Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk tied the knot with longtime partner Ellie Connell in a church ceremony. Ellie and Matthew have been engaged since last year.A video shared on X showed the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand down the aisle after the ceremony. Ellie held her bouquet as Matthew gave her a romantic dip and kiss before they exited the venue.“Awww Chucky and Ellie look so happy!” read the caption of the tweet.Matthew wore a classic black tuxedo on the occasion, while Ellie stunned in a white strapless gown with a long veil.The celebration continued in full swing. Another clip from the post-wedding party showed Matthew’s dad, former NHLer Keith Tkachuk being lifted into the air by a group of guests and family members. Matthew’s younger brother Brady Tkachuk was spotted shirtless among the group as “Pink Pony Club” blasted in the background.“Keith tkachuk being lifted in the air by a bunch of nhlers with brady tkachuk shirtless and pink pony club being blasted is actually exactly what i expected from matthew’s wedding 😭,” the tweet was captioned.The X account Florida Panthers Den Fans also shared a click of the newlyweds.“Matthew &amp; Ellie Tkachuk,” read the caption.Matthew Tkachuk is coming off a memorable season with the Florida Panthers as they won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles beating the Edmonton Oilers.Matthew Tkachuk’s partner Ellie celebrated her bachelorette in Fort LauderdaleEarlier this year in March, Matthew Tkachuk’s fiancee Ellie celebrated her bachelorette party in Florida. His sister Taryn shared a series of photos from the bash on her Instagram.The celebration took place in Fort Lauderdale. In the pictures, Ellie wore a sparkly silver mini dress while Taryn was seen in a black dress by the water. Another photo showed the pair dancing indoors in front of a balloon display. Ellie wore a white lace outfit and Taryn wore a pink ruched dress.“Soon to be sistaaaaa🤩🤩,” Taryn captioned the post.Taryn also posted a video of Ellie using a fog gun while dancing with her friends. Earlier that week, Taryn and Ellie had visited an outdoor cafe and a bridal boutique to try on their bachelorette outfits. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEllie Connell is a luxury travel advisor and affiliate of Departure Lounge. She started her business ‘Travel Untethered’ in January 2023. Ellie and Matthew got engaged in April 2024, shortly before the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup that season.