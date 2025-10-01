[Must Watch] Arber Xhekaj unleashes barrage of punches on Zac MacEwen in heated Habs-Sens preseason game

In Tuesday’s preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, Arber Xhekaj went after Zac MacEwen with a barrage of punches. The chaos began when Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble delivered a cross-check to the chin of Ottawa’s Jan Jenik.That incident drew in Zack MacEwen, but before things could settle, Arber Xhekaj stepped in and pounded MacEwen with a flurry of right-handed shots before pulling him down, forcing the referees to step in and break it up.The tension didn’t stop there. In a separate clash, Struble and Jenik dropped the gloves, with Struble managing to take Jenik down to the ice. Three referees struggled to separate them as Jenik refused to let go.By the time he returned to the bench, blood was visible on his face. All of this unfolded during a stoppage after yet another earlier scrap.Before this scrap, Florian Xhekaj squared off against Jenik at center ice. The two went toe-to-toe, trading heavy punches with both helmets off before Florian eventually got the upper hand and took Jenik down.The matchup turned into a brawl-filled preseason clash, with the two teams racking up 124 penalty minutes.Despite all the fighting, the Habs dominated the scoreboard, cruising to a 5-0 win over the Senators. Goals came from Kirby Dach, Lane Hutson, Alexandre Carrier, Oliver Kapanen, and Patrik Laine.The Habs now look ahead to their final preseason game against the Senators on October 4.Senators HC Travis Green fumes over missed call after Jan Jenik bloodied by Habs' Jan JenikSenators head coach Travis Green was furious after Jan Jenik took a cross-check to the face from Habs defenseman Jayden Struble, which left him bloodied and headed to the dressing room for repairs.Green was especially frustrated that no penalty was called and made his feelings clear to the officials.“I was upset. Anytime you see your player cut, you want an explanation.” Green said after the game. “The explanation was that he didn’t see it. Emotions start to run hot when players understand that things are going to happen. When it’s not called, your emotions run hotter.”Green admitted emotions run high in those situations, and when a call is missed, the frustration only boils over more.