Must Watch: Juraj Slafkovsky and Ridly Greig chuck knuckles in spirited fight during Habs-Sens showdown

The Saturday night matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators featured an intense fight between Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky and Senators center Ridly Greig. The skirmish occurred in the third period.

As Juraj Slafkovsky carried the puck up ice, Greig laid a huge hit on the Canadiens' top prospect. Slafkovsky quickly dropped his gloves in retaliation, squaring up with Greig.

The two tangled up, exchanging heavy rights, with Slafkovsky landing some solid blows. Greig connected on a couple punches of his own before eventually losing his balance and falling to the ice. The referees gave fighting penalities to both players.

Former Montreal enforcer Georges Laraque took a liking to Slafkovsky's fight, wrote on X:

"Well we have to admit it, didn’t think he could but Slaf is playing like Brady Tkachuk tonight! Bon on doit l’admettre, je ne pensais pas qu’il en serait capable mais Slaf joue comme Brady Tkachuk ce soir!"

The Canadiens went on to to secure a 5-2 victory over the Senators. Brendan Gallagher, Josh Anderson, Cole Brenadan Gallagher, Johs Anderson, Cole Caufield, Patrick Laine and Juraj Slafkovsky scored for the Canadines, while Sam Montembeault made 25 saves.

Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark allowed five goals on 15 shots and was replaced by Anton Forsberg, who stopped all 10 shots.

