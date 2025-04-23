“My heart can’t take it”: Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara melts over adorable siblings’ moment between son Iverson and newborn daughter Penelope

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane and his partner Mara Teigen are co-parenting his four kids. On Tuesday, Mara shared a series of Instagram stories on her account featuring sweet moments between her son Iverson and newborn daughter Penelope.

In the first story, Iverson can be seen leaning over his baby sister’s bassinet, staring down adorably at Penelope quietly.

“My heart can’t take it,” Mare wrote in the caption.

via Instagram /@marateigen

The second picture showed Hendrix smiling and looking directly at Penelope, and in the third story, he looked at the camera with a slight smile.

Evander Kane announced the arrival of his daughter earlier this month with a special Instagram post. He shared that Penelope was born on March 4 but had to stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for 31 days.

“Proud to Announce that Mara and I had our beautiful baby girl Penelope on March 4th,” he wrote. “After 31 days in the NICU she was finally able to come home last week. Mara, it was incredible to watch your love and attention to Penelope throughout this entire process.”

He also thanked the doctors and NICU staff for their care and support for their daughter. Kane expressed how happy the family was to bring Penelope home healthy.

In a separate post, Mara also marked the special occasion and welcomed their daughter home. She thanked Kane for supporting her and taking care of their children during the whole time she was in the hospital.

“Thank you to my love @evanderkane for being my rock through all of this and taking care of our other precious little ones so I could be in the Hospital. I have waited my whole life for you, Penelope. We all feel so complete. March 4th, 2025 🦋,” she wrote.

Evander Kane’s fiancee received wedding invitation from Celeste Desjardins

Earlier this week, Mara Teigen received a special invite to the upcoming wedding of Evander Kane’s teammate Leon Draisaitl and his fiancee Celeste Desjardins.

On Monday, Desjardins shared photos of their wedding invitations on her Instagram stories. Shortly after, Teigen shared a picture of the invitation card she received on her own story, showing her excitement with a caption that read:

“Ahhh!!” and two white heart emojis, tagging Celeste.

The invitation came in a formal envelope, though the exact date and location were kept private.

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins got engaged in Mallorca last year. They are expected to tie the knot this summer.

