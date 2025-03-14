"My heart no longer beats the same": Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane shares tear-jerking quote in memory of sons Matthew and Johnny

The tragic death of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau in August last year left the entire hockey community grieving. Since then, the Gaudreau family has been paying tribute to the memory of their loved ones from time to time.

On Thursday, Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane shared an emotional quote on her Instagram stories. The quote, originally posted by the Instagram account “Grieving Moms Forever”, read:

“The day your soul left this earth, was the day mine did too. My heart no longer beats the same. My eyes no longer see the same. My mind no longer thinks the same.

“While I am physically here, my soul is with yours. Bound together in the stars forever.”

via Instagram /@jgaudreau311

Last year on Aug. 29, Johnny and his brother Matthew were hit by a truck and killed while riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. It happened the night before their sister’s wedding when the brothers were in their hometown for the function.

The driver Sean M. Higgins was allegedly drunk and charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide. However, in January, he pleaded not guilty and turned down a plea deal for 35 years in prison. The case is still in court and Higgins is in custody while awaiting trial.

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother thanks Golden Knights organization

Earlier last week, Jane Gaudreau expressed her gratitude to the Vegas Golden Knights and the hockey community for their support following the deaths of her sons last year. She posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from their time in Las Vegas where the Golden Knights hosted the Gaudreau family.

Johnny Gaudreau’s father Guy Gaudreau was also invited to skate with the team during their trip. Jane mentioned that seeing Guy on the ice brought her comfort during this difficult time.

“I wanted to take a moment to express our appreciation. First, a huge thank you to the @vegasgoldenknights for inviting Guy out on the ice with you. It was an incredible experience, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity. Guy is always happy on the ice, and it was so heartwarming for me to see him smile a little!” she wrote.

She also expressed appreciation for hockey fans who sent their support to the family. Jane thanked close friends who made their trip to Vegas special with activities like hiking, horseback riding, and attending an Eagles concert. She mentioned that the getaway was much-needed time away from home and thanked those who made it a memorable experience for them.

