"My whole heart": Oilers’ Max Jones' wife Alexa introduces the 'newest addition' to their family

The Edmonton Oilers' new acquisition Max Jones and his wife Alexa welcomed another member to their family. On Sunday, Alexa shared a couple of stories and a carousel of pictures of their puppy Butters on her Instagram.

Ad

The first image showed Alexa holding up Butters, a cream-colored long-haired miniature dachshund, with a gold name tag on its collar. The next click saw Butters sitting between Alexa’s legs on a wooden floor.

“Meet Butters! 🐾💙🧈 the newest addition to our family! He’s the sweetest little pup and a dream come true @maxjones98,” she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Another picture saw Butters sleeping in her small dog bed and the final slide featured a short clip of the puppy hopping toward Alexa to bite on his stuffed toy.

Max Jones’ wife also shared the post on her stories. In the caption, she wrote:

“The newest addition to our family,” with a holding back tears and paws emoji.

via Instagram /@alexakjones

In her next story, Alexa wrote:

Ad

“My whole heart”

via Instagram /@alexakjones

The click featured Butters curled up in a round dog bed, wearing a blue-and-white striped bow and resting next to a small stuffed toy. Max Jones later shared the stories on his own account.

Ad

Max Jones shares hilarious photo of ex-teammate Cam Flower

Earlier in January, Max Jones celebrated his former Anaheim Ducks teammate Cam Fowler’s 1,000th NHL game by sharing a funny photo on his Instagram story. The image showed Fowler wearing a yellow headpiece resembling cartoon goggles with mouse-like ears, along with round sunglasses.

“WHEN YOU SCORE IN YOUR 1000 GAME AT THE WINTER CLASSIC,” Max Jones wrote in the caption.

Ad

via Instagram /@maxjones98

Jones and Fowler played together for six seasons in Anaheim, and have been good friends ever since. Despite moving to different teams in 2024, Jones to the Boston Bruins and Fowler to the St. Louis Blues, they remained close.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jones will now be starting a new chapter in Edmonton as No. 46 on the fourth line with Kasperi Kapanen and Corey Perry. He was technically on the Bakersfield roster after the deal but was recalled when Matt Savoie was sent down.

Jones has also shared the ice with a few of his Oilers teammates before in some capacity. He had played junior hockey with Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard in London, where they won a Memorial Cup together, and later played in Anaheim alongside Perry and Adam Henrique.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama