Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz shrugs off rumors linking team with $65,408,000 Maple Leafs star

Toronto Maple Leafs star winger Mitch Marner might be headed to the Nashville Predators, as per reports on Tuesday. Nashville beat reporter Gino Hard reported Predators general manager Barry Trotz’s comments regarding a potential Maple Leafs-Predators swap involving Marner.

“I don’t think Mitch is a free agent," Trotz said. "They haven’t talked to me and I haven’t talked to them. So not that I know of. Just rumors.”

Indeed, Marner is not a free agent. He has one year remaining on his $65.4 million contract, whose final year also includes a no-movement clause. If the Maple Leafs and Predators have a deal in place, Marner would have to agree to it.

But Trotz has dismissed these rumors, at least for now.

However, Trotz and the Predators will need to address the team’s scoring. Beyond Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg, Nashville lacks a top-end winger.

Marner could address that need. Plus, the Predators will have roughly $26 million in available cap space this summer, according to CapFriendly. With free agents Anthony Beauvillier, Tyson Barrie and Jason Zucker coming off the books, the Predators could potentially afford to add Marner.

Nashville is coming off a surprising playoff appearance after a slow start this season. The club lost to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round. So, the Preds will look to add as they seek a return to the playoffs next season.

Could a Maple Leafs-Predators deal involve Marner and Saros?

Spencer Lazary at the Hockey Writers floated the idea that the Maple Leafs and Predators would make ideal trade partners. The Leafs would ship Marner to Nashville in exchange for goaltender Juuse Saros.

Now, this deal would not necessarily be a one-for-one swap. Other pieces would have to be involved, such as draft picks or perhaps a salary dump. But the two core pieces would be Marner for Saros.

For the Maple Leafs, the deal would make sense. The team has been struggling to find a legitimate No. 1 netminder for years. As for the Predators, they get an impactful, near-100-point player.

The Hockey News echoed this possibility following the Maple Leafs and Predators’ playoff exits. However, the report pointed out two main obstacles for Nashville.

First, trading Saros would leave the Preds with a need for a starting goaltender. While Yaroslav Askarov is believed to be Nashville’s future starter, he may not be ready to take on the role right now.

Second, Marner is entering the final year of his contract. His final year pays $10.9 million. That situation means that Marner could demand more for his next deal. That prospect raises concerns about the Preds’ ability to pay Marner.

In short, a Marner-for-Saros trade sounds like a true hockey deal. But it seems unlikely that it could become a reality.