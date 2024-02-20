Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 20th February, 2024

The Nashville Predators will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, such as ESPN+. The contest can be heard on WPRT 102.5 The Game.
The Nashville Predators have a 28-25-2 record after winning their last game 5-2 against the St. Louis Blues. The Predators have won two of their previous five matchups.
Meanwhile, The Vegas Golden Knights have a 32-17-6 record after defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-0 in their last matchup. The Golden Knights have won three games out of their last five.
Nashville Predators projected lineups
Forwards
- Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Gustav Nyquist
- Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Cody Glass
- Tommy Novak - Mark Jankowski - Luke Evangelista
- Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Kiefer Sherwood
Defensemen
- Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro
- Ryan McDonagh - Luke Schenn
- Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier
Goalies
- Juuse Saros - Kevin Lankinen
Injuries
- No reported injuries
Nashville Predators starting goalie
Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 44
- Wins: 21
- Losses: 21
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 123
- Goals Per Game: 3.02
- Shots Against: 1261
- Save Percentage: .902
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 31 seconds
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups
Forwards
- Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
- Chandler Stephenson - William Karlsson - Mark Stone
- Paul Cotter - Brett Howden - Michael Amadio
- Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar
Defensemen
- Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
- Shea Theodore - Brayden McNabb
- Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud
Goalies
- Adin Hill - Logan Thompson
Injuries
- Jack Eichel (lower body)
- Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
- William Carrier (upper body)
Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie
Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 21
- Wins: 14
- Losses: 4
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 41
- Goals Per Game: 2.06
- Shots Against: 595
- Save Percentage: .931
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 00 seconds