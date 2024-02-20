Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 20th February, 2024

The Nashville Predators will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, such as ESPN+. The contest can be heard on WPRT 102.5 The Game.

The Nashville Predators have a 28-25-2 record after winning their last game 5-2 against the St. Louis Blues. The Predators have won two of their previous five matchups.

Meanwhile, The Vegas Golden Knights have a 32-17-6 record after defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-0 in their last matchup. The Golden Knights have won three games out of their last five.

Nashville Predators projected lineups

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Cody Glass

Tommy Novak - Mark Jankowski - Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Kiefer Sherwood

Defensemen

Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh - Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier

Goalies

Juuse Saros - Kevin Lankinen

Injuries

No reported injuries

Nashville Predators starting goalie

Nashville Predators - Juuse Saros

Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 44

Wins: 21

Losses: 21

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 123

Goals Per Game: 3.02

Shots Against: 1261

Save Percentage: .902

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 31 seconds

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson - William Karlsson - Mark Stone

Paul Cotter - Brett Howden - Michael Amadio

Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo

Shea Theodore - Brayden McNabb

Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Adin Hill - Logan Thompson

Injuries

Jack Eichel (lower body)

Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)

William Carrier (upper body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Vegas Golden Knights - Adin Hill

Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 21

Wins: 14

Losses: 4

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 41

Goals Per Game: 2.06

Shots Against: 595

Save Percentage: .931

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 00 seconds