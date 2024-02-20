  • home icon
  • Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 20th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 20, 2024 16:28 GMT
The Nashville Predators will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, such as ESPN+. The contest can be heard on WPRT 102.5 The Game.

The Nashville Predators have a 28-25-2 record after winning their last game 5-2 against the St. Louis Blues. The Predators have won two of their previous five matchups.

Meanwhile, The Vegas Golden Knights have a 32-17-6 record after defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-0 in their last matchup. The Golden Knights have won three games out of their last five.

Nashville Predators projected lineups

Forwards

  • Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Gustav Nyquist
  • Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Cody Glass
  • Tommy Novak - Mark Jankowski - Luke Evangelista
  • Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Kiefer Sherwood

Defensemen

  • Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro
  • Ryan McDonagh - Luke Schenn
  • Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier

Goalies

  • Juuse Saros - Kevin Lankinen

Injuries

  • No reported injuries

Nashville Predators starting goalie

Nashville Predators - Juuse Saros
Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 44
  • Wins: 21
  • Losses: 21
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 123
  • Goals Per Game: 3.02
  • Shots Against: 1261
  • Save Percentage: .902
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 31 seconds

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

  • Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
  • Chandler Stephenson - William Karlsson - Mark Stone
  • Paul Cotter - Brett Howden - Michael Amadio
  • Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

  • Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
  • Shea Theodore - Brayden McNabb
  • Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

  • Adin Hill - Logan Thompson

Injuries

  • Jack Eichel (lower body)
  • Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
  • William Carrier (upper body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Vegas Golden Knights - Adin Hill
Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 21
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 4
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 41
  • Goals Per Game: 2.06
  • Shots Against: 595
  • Save Percentage: .931
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 00 seconds

