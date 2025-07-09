Florida Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt’s wife Allie made an appearance this week at the Never Offside podcast with Julie and Cat. During a segment of the podcast, Allie reflected humorously on what it was like to celebrate the Stanley Cup win while heavily pregnant and what it would have been like if she wasn’t.

She shared that during the Panthers’ championship celebrations, she was 36 going on 37 weeks pregnant. Allie admitted she was exhausted but didn’t want to miss a moment.

“And so, really trying to just lean into that, and just understand the specialness of it, too. Of being like, ‘Okay, I don't care how pregnant I am, I'm going to everything, we're going to figure out a way,’ thank God for my in-laws that week, and child care help. But it was, yeah, the most tired I think we've ever been,” she said.

When asked what she would have been like if she wasn’t pregnant during the celebration, Allie laughed that she would have definitely been a few drinks in, though still not quite at her husband Nate’s level.

“Definitely a few drinks deep,” Allie laughed. “Non-pregnant Allie is not quite at Nate's level, but definitely would have been having some fun.”

She jokingly recounted how she dropped Nate off at the iconic Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale, only to receive videos minutes later of him already being the life of the party.

“And exiting that, I was like, ‘This is going to be an utter disaster.’And then sure enough, it only took like 20 minutes and I was having people send me this video of Nate trying to get in, and I was like, he wasn't even that drunk walking into it,” she added.

Allie did admit she regrets not experiencing Elbo Room herself and called it one of her few “Florida regrets” but hinted she might get her chance next season.

Nate Schmidt’s wife picks her favorite click from Panthers’ championship celebration

After that, Allie laughed along with hosts Julie and Cat as they joked about Nate’s viral party presence after the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup win. Cat Toffoli mentioned how she had a great time just scrolling through Nate’s tagged Instagram photos, saying it looked like he took about 5,000 pictures with fans with his signature wild expressions and a headband on.

Allie also reflected on her favorite moments from the Cup celebration and mentioned a family photo taken on the ice showing Nate holding the Stanley Cup.

“I think that one of our family on the ice of Nate holding the cup, and it's kind of like a cool upward angle,” she said.

Another special one was a picture of just her and Nate inside the locker room after their son Harvey was taken home.

“We have one actually of Nate and I in the locker room, which is really fun. Harvey did go home, so we got to stay.”

Allie then mentioned that the locker room celebration felt incredibly inclusive. She hadn’t expected everyone including families, kids, even out-of-town guests to be invited to nearly everything. Looking back, she said the final week of celebrations before offseason changes kick in was very meaningful.

