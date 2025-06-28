Nathan MacKinnon drops 2-word response to Sidney Crosby's rumored trade from Penguins

While the spotlight was on the 2025 NHL draft, trade rumors surrounding Sidney Crosby stole the show.

Ad

Speculation swirled after former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque speculated on social media that there was a good chance Crosby could end up playing somewhere other than the Pittsburgh Penguins , fueling talk of a potential move to the Colorado Avalanche.

However, Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon dismissed these rumors, commenting “Fake News” on a Spittin’ Chiclets Instagram post discussing the speculation.

Ad

Trending

(Image Source: Spittin' Chiclets/IG)

Rob Rossi of The Athletic further debunked these rumors as baseless, stating he spoke with a highly credible source who called any talk of Crosby leaving the Penguins a joke.

Ad

"FWIW, just spoke with someone who would know (cough, cough)…Anything you read this weekend about Sidney Crosby leaving the Penguins is, in the words of this person, “a joke.” And this person of all persons would know. He’d, like, know before anybody," Rossi posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sidney Crosby just signed a two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins in September last year. The 37-year-old has repeatedly affirmed his commitment to the Penguins, where he has played his entire 20-year career.

Sidney Crosby dismissed rumors of joining his fellow Nathan MacKinnon

Since the Pittsburgh Penguins missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for three consecutive seasons from 2022–23 to 2024–25, speculation about Sidney Crosby’s future with the team has emerged time and again.

Ad

In January, rumors suggested Crosby might join fellow Nova Scotia native Nathan MacKinnon on the Colorado Avalanche. Crosby dismissed the speculation, stating:

"I know how speculation works: Everybody's looking to talk about different things, different scenarios. I can't control that. I don't know where that comes from. I don't think that it's something I'm going to discuss every time someone speculates something. I'm not going to answer it every time that happens," Crosby said.

Ad

Crosby notched up 91 points through 33 goals and 58 assists in 80 regular-season games last term. Meanwhile, the Penguins are currently serving their longest playoff drought since a four-year absence from 2002 to 2006.

Also Read: Fans in a frenzy as ex-NHL enforcer floats Sidney Crosby trade rumor

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama