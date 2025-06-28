"Tell me it's the Oilers": Fans in a frenzy as ex-NHL enforcer floats Sidney Crosby trade rumor

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby could be playing elsewhere at some point in his career.

That’s a thought floated by former NHL enforcer and motivational speaker Georges Laraque in a social media post published June 27.

Laraque dropped his comments on X, kicking fan reaction into high gear. Here’s what some fans had to say about the news:

“Tell me it's the Oilers, George,” one fan opined.

“He's going to Colorado if that happens,” a fan weighed in.

“Yep. for Team Canada in the Olympics,” another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, other fans didn’t give Laraque much credit on his Sidney Crosby rumors. Here’s what some wrote on X:

“Bro what,” this fan posted on social media.

“Lol sure,” a fan remarked.

“You’re a joke,” another fan wrote.

Laraque’s comments about Crosby seem far-fetched at this point. There’s no indication from trustworthy sources that a deal could be on the horizon.

So, fans just had a chuckle and poked fun at Laraque and his Sidney Crosby trade rumors.

Sidney Crosby shut down trade rumors long ago

Crosby shut the door on trade speculation some months ago - Source: Imagn

Georges Laraque’s trade rumor about Sidney Crosby doesn’t appear to have any legs whatsoever.

Crosby shut down trade rumors months ago. In a TSN piece published Jan. 29, Crosby made it clear he wasn’t going anywhere.

In particular, Crosby responded to rumors about moving to the Colorado Avalanche to join fellow Cole Harbour native Nathan MacKinnon.

Crosby stated at the time:

"I know how speculation works: Everybody's looking to talk about different things, different scenarios. I can't control that. I don't know where that comes from. I don't think that it's something I'm going to discuss every time someone speculates something. I'm not going to answer it every time that happens."

Insider Chris Johnston echoed Crosby’s sentiments, stating:

“"Unless something changes -- and at this point I have absolutely ZERO reason to believe it will -- Sidney Crosby isn't being traded out of Pittsburgh.”

Johnston’s comments, as quoted by TSN, should serve as evidence to fans that Crosby isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Crosby signed a two-year extension this past season. The extension will keep Crosby in Pittsburgh until 2027. At that point, Crosby will decide if he will continue playing or head into retirement.

In the meantime, there’s no reason to believe the Pittsburgh Penguins have Crosby on the trade block.

