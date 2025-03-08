  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • Nathan MacKinnon makes feelings crystal clear on facing ex-teammate Mikko Rantanen in potential Avs-Stars playoff series

Nathan MacKinnon makes feelings crystal clear on facing ex-teammate Mikko Rantanen in potential Avs-Stars playoff series

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 08, 2025 02:40 GMT
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
Nathan MacKinnon on facing ex-teammate Mikko Rantanen in potential Avs-Stars playoff series (Source: Imagn)

The Colorado Avalanche's star center Nathan MacKinnon didn't mince words when asked about the prospect of facing his former teammate Mikko Rantanen in a potential playoff series between the Avalanche and the Dallas Stars. The Hurricanes traded Rantanen to the Dallas Stars just before Friday's deadline after he was previously dealt from the Avalanche to Carolina on Jan. 24.

Ad

When asked about the possibility of facing Rantanen in the postseason, MacKinnon said:

"Yeah, it happens. I play some of my good friends all the time," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He remained brief when asked if it would be exciting or challenging to play against Rantanen.

"No. I try to wake up and I try to challenge myself. I don't [know] what to say, sorry," he said.

While MacKinnon downplayed the situation, teammate Devon Toews said it won't be easy facing Rantanen in the future.

"I don’t think it’s something either of us are really looking forward to, playing against each other, just with the history we have with him and winning and him being such a key part of this team and such a close friendship, it’s always hard to have those matches against each other," he said.
Ad
Ad

Toews added that it won’t be easy facing him four times a year, and it’s not something he’s looking forward to.

The Stars quickly signed him to an eight-year, $96 million deal. In exchange for Rantanen, the Hurricanes received forward Logan Stankoven, conditional first-round picks in the 2026 and 2028 NHL Drafts and third-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

Mikko Rantanen reacts to being traded from Colorado to Carolina to Dallas

Mikko Rantanen has experienced a whirlwind over the past weeks, going from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes to the Dallas Stars in a series of trades. He opened up about the trades on Friday in an interview with TSN.

Ad
"It’s been crazy. It was the first time I’ve been traded from Colorado and it happened quick, everything, and all of a sudden you’re on a new team for the first time and then this situation comes with the contract and stuff.
"So it’s been something that I never thought I would fully experience, but here we are," the Finnish winger said (per TSN).

Mikko Rantanen sees potential in joining Dallas and said he has heard great things about the Stars organization and believes it is a good fit for him both on and off the ice.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Prathik BR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी