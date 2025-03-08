The Colorado Avalanche's star center Nathan MacKinnon didn't mince words when asked about the prospect of facing his former teammate Mikko Rantanen in a potential playoff series between the Avalanche and the Dallas Stars. The Hurricanes traded Rantanen to the Dallas Stars just before Friday's deadline after he was previously dealt from the Avalanche to Carolina on Jan. 24.

When asked about the possibility of facing Rantanen in the postseason, MacKinnon said:

"Yeah, it happens. I play some of my good friends all the time," he said.

He remained brief when asked if it would be exciting or challenging to play against Rantanen.

"No. I try to wake up and I try to challenge myself. I don't [know] what to say, sorry," he said.

While MacKinnon downplayed the situation, teammate Devon Toews said it won't be easy facing Rantanen in the future.

"I don’t think it’s something either of us are really looking forward to, playing against each other, just with the history we have with him and winning and him being such a key part of this team and such a close friendship, it’s always hard to have those matches against each other," he said.

Toews added that it won’t be easy facing him four times a year, and it’s not something he’s looking forward to.

The Stars quickly signed him to an eight-year, $96 million deal. In exchange for Rantanen, the Hurricanes received forward Logan Stankoven, conditional first-round picks in the 2026 and 2028 NHL Drafts and third-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

Mikko Rantanen reacts to being traded from Colorado to Carolina to Dallas

Mikko Rantanen has experienced a whirlwind over the past weeks, going from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes to the Dallas Stars in a series of trades. He opened up about the trades on Friday in an interview with TSN.

"It’s been crazy. It was the first time I’ve been traded from Colorado and it happened quick, everything, and all of a sudden you’re on a new team for the first time and then this situation comes with the contract and stuff.

"So it’s been something that I never thought I would fully experience, but here we are," the Finnish winger said (per TSN).

Mikko Rantanen sees potential in joining Dallas and said he has heard great things about the Stars organization and believes it is a good fit for him both on and off the ice.

