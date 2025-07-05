Nazem Kadri to Toronto Maple Leafs trade rumors have caused quite the stir among NHL fans on social media. After GM Brad Treliving traded away Mitch Marner to the Golden Knights in return for Nicolas Roy, reports have emerged since before free agency started, that the Leafs may be interested in a reunion with Flames' Kadri.

Adam Wylde fueled Kadri to Leafs rumors on SDPN's podcast with Steve Dangle, when he speculated that any player hinting they would trade their no-trade,no-movement clause does not indicate that a trade involving that player will actually go through.

"Nazem Kadri wouldn't block a trade to Toronto, and that is not the same as the Leafs are going to trade for Kadri" claimed Wylde.

Seasoned Leafs reporter Terry Koshan hinted at the same idea of Nazem Kadri entertaining the idea of a reunion with the Maple Leafs, and willingly waive his no movement clause, an intergral part of his seven-year/$49,000,000 extension digned with the Flames in 2022.

"An NHL source said on Wednesday, however, that Kadri would not let his no-move clause stand in the way of agreeing to a trade to Toronto" wrote Koshan

The Maple Leafs drafted Kadri in 2009, but after almost 10 years, traded him to the Avalanche in 2019. Despite his rumored willingness to not enforce his NMC in case of a trade agreement between Flames & Leafs, Koshan added the 34-year-old forward is content playing with the Flames, and has not demanded a trade.

NHL experts differ in opinion over Nazem Kadri's potential trade to Maple Leafs

Nazem Kadri to Maple Leafs trade rumors has pooled in opinion from many NHL experts. In his appearance on The Leafs Nation podcast, insider David Pagnotta opined Flames would not immendiately shut down the idea of a trade.

"I think they would entertain it. I just don't see a fit with Toronto" said Pagnotta.

Pagnotta added that if the Flames aim to remain competitive and make a Stanley Cup playoff run, then a move involving Nazem Kadri would not make sense, give he was their leading scorer last season with 67 points and 35 goals.

On the flip side, TSN's hockey analyst Dave Feschuk was of the opinion that the Maple Leafs should include their remaining top prospect in Easton Cowan to the Flames in a potential trade package for Kadri.

(4:32) "... this is not about waiting on 20-year-old Easton Cowan to become the player you hope he could become. We're past that, man. I'd have no problem with them trading one (more prospect) this year," said Feschuk.

