"Need to abstain from former Bruins": Oilers fans discontent with Edmonton reportedly offering Trent Frederic an 8-year extension

NHL fans on social media expressed discontent with the Edmonton Oilers reportedly nearing an eight-year contract extension with forward Trent Frederic.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Oilers are close to signing Frederic, a pending unrestricted free agent, to an eight-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) between $3.5 million and $4 million. The deal reportedly also includes a modified no-movement clause.

Seravalli also reported that the Oilers are engaged in contract discussions with other roster players.

Trent Frederic, acquired from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade at this year's trade deadline, played one regular-season game due to injury. He recorded four points through one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) voiced frustration over the reported extension. One tweeted:

"Memories of Lucic. Oilers need to abstain from former Bruins."

Another chimed in:

"Oilers managers are so f_cked. Did they make this deal on the flight back to Edmonton. In what universe do you give a player like him max term with a NMC as your first move into the off season."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Haven’t they learned these long deals are atrocious in the late years? Nurse being example 1. Cut the years in half," a third fan posted.

"That is a long deal and where do the Oilers have the cap space to sign him. They need to get younger and need to upgrade the goaltending," another opined.

"If this is real im gonna cry. Give him a one year prove it since we only got him for playoffs and bro had like 3 hits it felt like," tweeted another.

"Move on from the non exsistant Fredric and his playoff no show ," another chimed in.

Edmonton Oilers expected to sign Evan Bouchard long-term

Pending restricted free agent Evan Bouchard is expected to resume contract negotiations with the Edmonton Oilers.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Oilers are anticipated to offer Bouchard a long-term eight-figure deal.

"Evan Bouchard also needs a new contract," Pagnotta said. "Those talks will also pick up this week. He’ll crack 8 figures on his next deal.

Bouchard had a strong playoffs, picking up 23 points through seven goals and 16 assists in 22 games with a plus-6 rating.

