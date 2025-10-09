"Never been that loud for the Leafs": Social media criticizes Toronto's hockey fanbase for loud "Let's go Blue Jays" chant during NHL season opener

Social media criticized Toronto hockey fans as they broke into a loud “Let’s Go Blue Jays!” chant during the Maple Leafs’ season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.The chant erupted during the second intermission as the Blue Jays took a 4–1 lead over the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Scotiabank Arena jumbotron occasionally showed clips from the baseball game. When Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement hit a seventh-inning single, the crowd erupted with the chant, even though it was a hockey night.Many fans online were quick to poke fun at the situation. One fan wrote,&quot;The building has never been that loud for the leafs&quot;Cozen lover @Tchuk_Norris_79LINK@FriedgeHNIC The building has never been that loud for the leafsAnother fan wrote,&quot;Loudest the Scotiabank Arena has been all night and they’re not even cheering for the team they paid to watch&quot;Bobert (Sam Montembeault truther) @bobert3574LINK@FriedgeHNIC Loudest the scotiabank arena has been all night and they’re not even cheering for the team they paid to watch 😭😭😭Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Well at least the Jays are giving them something g to cheer about. I can see this season the Leafs have the worst PP in the league. And until they get rid of Savard it won’t change.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;In case your numbskulls haven’t figured it out the whole crowd,INCLUDING THE HABS FANS,are cheering for the Blue Jays.&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I remember when let’s go Leaf chants were heard at the dome when the jays were playing nice to hear the reverse!&quot; a user commented.&quot;Toronto energy is undefeated Even the Leafs crowd turning into Jays fans mid-game, city running on pure synergy right now!&quot; a fan wrote.The Maple Leafs earned a 5–2 win over the Canadiens. Bobby McMann, Calle Järnkrok, Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander got goals for Toronto. While Oliver Kapanen and Zachary Bolduc scored for Montreal.Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves in the win for the Leafs. Sam Montembeault stopped 22 shots for the Canadiens in the loss.HC Craig Berube on Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 win against Montreal Canadiens in season openerAfter the game, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said there were plenty of positives, but also areas that need improvement against the Canadiens. He felt the team did enough to get the job done.&quot;There was a lot of good, and there was stuff we have to work on, obviously.” Berube said after the game. (per mapleleafshotstove.com)He praised the goalie’s performance and pointed out that a few players really stepped up.ut admitted the team’s puck movement needs improvement, something they’ll be focusing on going forward.The Maple Leafs will try to carry that momentum into Saturday’s matchup against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.