New 3v3 pro Major League Hockey with $30 million salary cap set to start in North America in 2024 

SDPN Sports' hockey analyst Steve Dangle recently revealed that a new professional hockey league known as Major League Hockey (MLH) is set to kick off in North America during the fall of 2024.

Dangle said that the MLH is going to have 3-on-3 action and will bring a whole new level of excitement to the hockey scene. Each team in Major League Hockey will have a $30 million salary cap, meaning the players will have the opportunity to earn some serious cash while playing in this league.

He said (via SDPN on X):

"We have some huge breaking news for the professional hockey landscape in North America. This upcoming fall, in this year 2024, in a few months, there will be a new professional hockey league launching in North America. "I'm told it will be called the MLH, standing for major league hockey.

"The National Hockey League salary cap is at $83.5 million, or at least it was this past season; the salary cap for MLH will be $30 million. So if you were to divide a $30 million salary cap evenly over all 14 players on the roster, that would be roughly $2.1, a little bit more than $2.1 million per player."

The league will consist of 16 teams spread across Canada and the United States, hitting up markets in different provinces and states, like British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Quebec, Ontario, New York, California and more.

Key points Dangle made about Major League Hockey:

3-on-3, 24-minute game with intermissions

$30 million salary cap

$100,000 win bonus for the team and coaching staff

16 teams to be featured across Canada and the US

There will be two southern markets: Texas and Florida. Interestingly, Arizona will also get a team. New England, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Minnesota will also be getting teams for the new Major League Hockey.

Here's how some of the top hockey analysts reacted to Dangle's report:

Dangle also mentioned that these 16 teams will get a chance to sign three marquee players with professional experience in North America, Europe, or Russia, with the rest of the roster being rounded out by players from the NCAA, Canada youth sports, and major junior players from Canada, the US and Europe.

"This is going to surprise a lot of people with its popularity and ability to generate revenue. I’m hearing this venture has significant financial backing," Allan Walsh said.

The MLH will also have women's qualified players considered for the league. The games won't feature 60 minutes like the NHL; instead, it will be a 24-minute game with intermissions.

Steve Dangle highlights issues about Major League Hockey

Steve Dangle raised some important concerns surrounding Major League Hockey that need to be resolved. While the states and provinces where teams will be based have been mentioned, the specific cities and locations where the teams will play have yet to be determined.

Details about the arenas, including their size and seating capacity, are also unknown. The financial aspects in terms of how the league will generate revenue is also a major question that needs addressing.

The league rules on whether there will be a trade deadline or how fines and suspensions will be served in Major League Hockey are also unknown. It is also unclear if there will be a CBA or a Players Association in place.

These were some of the key issues that Steve Dangle highlighted about Major League Hockey. It remains to be seen how these aspects will be addressed as the league progresses.