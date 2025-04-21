New Jersey Devils injury report: Luke Hughes leaves game momentarily, Glass, Dillion exit with potential injuries in Game 1 loss to Canes

The New Jersey Devils faced injury challenges in their 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoff series.

Two key players, Brendan Dillon and Cody Glass, exited the game due to injuries and did not return. Dillon was injured in the second period, while Glass left the game in the third period.

Additionally, defenseman Luke Hughes briefly left the game after a collision in the third period but was able to return and finish the game. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Dillon was out for precautionary reasons, but had no update on Glass.

"Dilly was eager to come back," Keefe said via NHL. "But doctors held him out for precautionary reasons, we'll have to have time for him to get testing and make sure that everything is okay there. In fact, we had to pull him back, because he really wanted to get back out there.

The New Jersey Devils are also missing defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, who is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and is expected to be sidelined until May. Earlier, the Devils lost top forward Jack Hughes after he had a season-ending shoulder injury in March.

Already trailing 1-0 in the series, the Devils face a daunting task of matching the Hurricanes' intensity while dealing with the loss of key players to injuries.

New Jersey Devils lose to Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1

On Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes thumped the New Jersey Devils with a 4-1 win in Game 1 of their first-round series at PNC Arena.

Jalen Chatfield opened the scoring for the Hurricanes after putting them ahead 1-0 at 2:24 into the first period. This was the lone goal scored in that period.

"For us to win, we’re going to need 20 guys chipping in. I think that’s what we got tonight,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We were ready to go. That first goal, I think, is huge just to really settle everything. It allows you to keep staying the course."

Logan Stankoven extended the scoreline to 2-0 6:37 into the second period. Stankoven doubled his tally after scoring on the power play to make it 3-0 for the Devils at 13:08.

Nico Hischier was the lone scorer for the Devils, who cut the deficit to 3-1 with less than two minutes remaining before the final period. Andrei Svechnikov scored on the empty net at 17:32 to clinch Game 1 for the Hurricanes.

Game 2 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Tuesday at PNC Arena.

