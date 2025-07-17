Bowen Byram and the Buffalo Sabres avoided salary arbitration by signing a two-year, $12.5 million contract extension with a $6.25 million average annual value (AAV) on Monday.

Ad

The new contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, with Byram becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite the deal, trade rumors persist, as the Sabres could still move Byram’s movable $6.25 million cap hit to acquire a top forward, with teams like the St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, and others previously linked.

In his Rangers mailbag for The Athletic, columnist Peter Baugh responded to a question from Torsten about the rumored interest in Sabres’ defenseman Bowen Byram. Baugh stated that the NY Rangers have not been major players in pursuing Byram.

Ad

"The Rangers have never seemed like one of the major players in the Byram sweepstakes, and at this point, it’s hard to see a fit. Byram extended in Buffalo for two years at $6.25 million, so New York would have to shed significant cap space to make room for him. The Rangers would also have to give up win-now pieces for the Sabres to consider a deal. All accounts are that Buffalo is trying to contend this season."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bowen Byram was drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL draft. The 24-year-old defenseman has been with the Sbares for the past two seasons following his trade from the Avalanche in the 2023-24 season.

This past season, Byram racked up 38 points through seven goals and 31 assists in 82 regular-season games.

Peter Baugh shares his thoughts on NY Rangers veteran forward

Peter Baugh also discussed in his Rangers mailbag about Mika Zibanejad’s potential role as the trade deadline approaches, considering whether he’d be best suited as the first-line right wing (1RW) or second-line center (2C).

Ad

"The Rangers’ best-case scenario would be Pärssinen or someone else stepping up at 3C and Zibanejad playing effectively on J.T. Miller’s wing, but it’s too early to project if that’s feasible."

"If Zibanejad is on the wing, I have a hard time seeing any of the 3C options stepping up enough to make that line potent, but Sullivan might also have to sacrifice there to keep a strong top-six together. It could also be an area to address at the deadline, but that’s only if the Rangers are playoff contenders."

Ad

Mika Zibanejad’s performance in the 2024-25 season was a tale of two halves, marked by a slow start but a stronger finish, though it fell short of his previous standards.

He played all 82 games for the New York Rangers, scoring 20 goals and adding 42 assists for a total of 62 points, with a minus-22 plus-minus rating.

This was a notable drop from his 2022-23 season (39 goals, 91 points) and 2023-24 season (26 goals, 72 points).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama