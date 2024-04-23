New York Rangers lineup for playoffs: Projected Blueshirts starting lineup ahead of Washington Capitals Game 2, 2024 NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers are set to host the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

New York won Game 1 by a score of 4-1 and will remain at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The Rangers had a solid Game 1, as Washington defenseman John Carlson acknowledged his team made too many mistakes.

"They're opportunistic. They're a good team," Capitals defenseman John Carlson said, via NHL.com. "We know they're going to be able to bury chances. We know we can't be giving them 2-on-1s in the middle of the ice and stuff like that.

"It's nothing we didn't expect, nothing we haven't talked about. We have a chance to play a lot better, and I think for us just regroup and put our heads down and get back to work like we always have."

Washington started strong as the game was scoreless after the first period, but the Capitals had defensive lapses in the second period as New York scored twice in less than a minute and three times in just over two minutes.

With the Rangers having a solid Game 1, head coach Peter Laviolette isn't expected to make any changes to his lineup.

New York Rangers Projected Lineup Game 2

Forwards

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin - Vicnent Trochek - Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle - Alex Wennberg - Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Matt Rempe

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller - Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson - Jacob Trouba

Goalie

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the New York Rangers in Game 2

The New York Rangers are expected to start Igor Shesterkin, with Jonathan Quick being the backup.

In Game 1, Shesterkin saved 20 of the 21 shots he faced for a .952 SV% as he helped secure the win for the Rangers.

Shesterkin had lost his starting job to Quick but entered the playoffs back as the starting goalie.

"I am feeling great," Shesterkin said, via NHL.com. "We had three days of great work on the ice, so ready to go."

"I think his game has grown tremendously, and he's done a great job of almost having a bounce back type of year if you want to call it that," defenseman K'Andre Miller said about the goalie. "He's done everything to get his confidence back and get back to the way he wants to play."

Shesterkin finished the year with a record of 36-17-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .913 SV%.

The New York Rangers are -290 favorites to defeat Washington in Game 2 on Tuesday.

