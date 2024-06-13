New York Rangers re-sign Kaapo Kakko with one-year, $2.4 million qualifying deal: Reports

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a one-year qualifying, according to NY sports reporter Larry Brooks. Kakko was set to become a restricted free agent. By signing the one-year, $2.4 million qualifying offer, Kakko avoids hitting the market.

Kakko, the New York Rangers first-round pick in 2019, signed a two-year bridge deal in 2022 worth $4.2 million. Kakko was also arbitration-eligible, but with the deal, both sides avoided heading in that direction. Kakko played in 61 games this season, scoring 13 goals and adding six assists for 19 points.

The former second-overall pick appeared in 15 postseason games this year, scoring one goal and an assist. His most productive season was 2022-2023, in which he played all 82 games, scoring 18 goals, totaling 40 points.

While Kakko hasn’t lived up to the expectations the New York Rangers had for him, he’s still quite young. He’s 23 and entering his sixth NHL season. As such, there is still room for Kakko to grow into the scoring threat the New York Rangers envisioned when the club drafted him.

This one-year deal seems like a “prove it” deal in which Kakko will have one more year to show he belongs in the NHL with the New York Rangers.

Several New York Rangers players to hit free agency

The Rangers have several players from this year’s roster eligible for free agency on July 1. As such, the club will need to decide which players they want to pursue.

Perhaps the easiest choice is veteran forward Blake Wheeler, who notched 21 points in 54 games this season. He signed a one-year deal at league minimum to join the Rangers. However, he is 37 and could be nearing the end of his career.

Also, Alex Wennberg, who came over from the Seattle Kraken at the deadline, is set to hit the market. He secured 30 points in 79 games this season. The Rangers would be compelled to keep him for the right price. Otherwise, New York could let him test the market.

Another deadline acquisition, Jack Roslovic, is set to be a free agent. Roslovic was a versatile player for the Rangers, playing up and down the lineup. It makes sense for the Rangers to keep Roslovic, though he may want to test the waters to see what other teams may have to offer.

Lastly, veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson is expected to hit the market. The veteran had a good year on the New York Rangers’ bottom pairing, notching 31 points in 76 games. He was a steady presence in the playoffs, as well. Gustafsson was on a league-minimum deal. So, the Rangers lose nothing by bringing him back for one more season.