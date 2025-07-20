The New York Rangers missed the Stanley Cup playoffs in the 2024-25 NHL season after finishing 5th in the Metropolitan division with 85 points from a 39-36-7 record. The last time they missed the playoffs was the 2020-21 COVID season, and In the three seasons between, the Rangers lost in the first round once and were also defeated two times in the Conference Finals.Before the start of free agency, New York Rangers GM Chris Drury made a blockbuster trade which sent Chris Kreider and a fourth-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks in return for prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round pick. On July 1, the Rangers sent K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Scott Morrow and a first and second-round pick. The New York franchise also locked in then-free agent Vladislav Gavrikov to a 7-year/$49 million contract.Despite departures of Jacob Trouba, Jimmy Vesey, Ryan Lindgren, Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil earlier in the season, and other big names that left before and during NHL free agency, NHL X remains divided over New York Rangers' chances of making the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2025-26 season.&quot;Naw. Old &amp; washed up now&quot; wrote @belka2250The New York Rangers' hopes are tied to the success of new Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan and stars Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Igor Shesterkin. Zibanejad had one of his worst seasons as a Ranger, accumulating only 62 points from 20 goals and 42 assits in 82 games.&quot;They absolutely will&quot; wrote @that_russellAlso read: NHL trade rumors: Maple Leafs land $68,000,000 NY Rangers forward in blockbuster mock tradeNew York Rangers were reportedly interested in Tanner Jeannot before Boston Bruins dealIn an effort to bolster their forward depth, the New York Rangers were included in the race to sign Tanner Jeannot, per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Owing to the departures of many depth forwards last season, GM Chris Drury would have been interested to strengthen his offensive group.On the season ending podcast of 32 Thoughts, Friedman reported about Rangers' pursuit of Jeannot after the Boston Bruins already signed the forward to a 4-year/$17 million contract.&quot;The one thing I think that happened with Boston was I heard there were like 10 teams after this guy,&quot; Friedman said. [41:17] &quot;Like, I heard the competition for Tanner Jeannot was fierce. I heard the Rangers were in it. I heard Ottawa was in it. Like, it fits with Toronto because of what Toronto likes.&quot; said FriedmanAlso read: Seasoned columnist keeps it 100% real about $52.125M Rangers forward being a No. 1 draft pick bust or late NHL bloomer