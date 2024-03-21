New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Mar. 21 2024

A battle of the table toppers is on the cards when the New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden Arena, Boston, on Thursday.

Both teams have solidified their position in the playoffs but will want to make sure that they play their strongest sides ahead of the knockout stages of the competition.

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins game info

Date: Thursday, Mar. 7

Thursday, Mar. 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: FuboTV

New York Rangers game preview

(45-20-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York Rangers

The Rangers have had a phenomenal season. They have the joint second-highest points scored across all four Divisions.

The New York Rangers last won the Stanley Cup in the 1993-94 season, 20 years ago. While they have come close to glory multiple times, they will hope that this year they go all the way.

New York Rangers Key players and injuries

The Rangers will be hopeful of few key players returning as they go into the Bruins game with defensemen Lindgren, Trouba and attackers Wheeler and Chytil out.

While they are vital misses, the team still has enough star power in their arsenal. Artemi Panarin has had yet another 90+ points season, making it three years in a row with that points tally.

Vincent Trouchek and Chris Kreider have contributed 60+ points this season as well. The attacking trio would be a force to be reckoned with for any team.

Boston Bruins game preview

(41-14-15, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have been on a fantastic run this season, gathering more points than any other team across the four divisions.

The Bruins are on a three-game win streak. Having scored six goals past their last two opponents, Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers, the Boston Bruins will hope for more of the same.

Boston Bruins Key players and injuries

The Bruins will be missing key personnel in defenseman Derek Forbort and attackers Mathew Poitars and Pat Maroon for their key game against the Rangers.

The Bruins being ruthless in attack comes is due to their excellent winger duo. David Pastrak has 99 points for the season, while Brad Marchand is the second highest contributer with 61 points. Centers Coyle and Zacha have contributed 45+ points apiece this season.

As the best of one division face the best of another, the battle of the titans should be a delight for NHL fans.