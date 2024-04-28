New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 28th 2024

The New York Rangers will face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday night for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs. The Rangers have won all three games against the Capitals in the playoffs.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Game info

Date and Time: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington

TV Broadcast: TNT, Max, Bally Sports and NHL Network

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM and WFED Federal News Radio 1500 AM

Expand Tweet

New York Rangers game preview

The New York Rangers compiled a 55-23-4 regular season record and were first in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are Presidents' Trophy Winners.

Their power play success rate is 25.0%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 86.7% in this season's playoffs. New York made 81 attempts on goal with a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

New York is considered the favorite, with moneyline odds of -190.

New York Rangers key players and injury status

Mika Zibanejad has been a key player for the Rangers in the playoffs, tallying five points, with one goal and four assists. Meanwhile, Vincent Trocheck has accumulated five points via two goals and three assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a 3-0-0 record with a save percentage of .933 and a goals-against average of 1.67. Blake Wheeler (lower body) and Filip Chytil (upper body) are unavailable for tonight's game.

Washington Capitals game preview

The Washington Capitals lost 4-1 in Game 1, 4-3 in Game 2 and 3-1 in Game 3 to the Rangers. They had a 40-31-11 record and were placed fourth in the Metropolitan Division.

Their power play success percentage is 13.3%, while their penalty-killing rate is 75.0% in this year's playoffs. New York attempted 75 shots with a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

The Capitals are the underdogs against the Rangers, with moneyline odds of +159.

Washington Capitals key players and injury status

Tom Wilson has been productive for New York, contributing three points with one goal and two assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, John Carlson has netted one goal and one assist.

Charlie Lindgren has a 0-3-0 record with an SV% of .864 and a GAA of 3.77 per game.

Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Nick Jensen (upper body), Ethan Bear (personal), Vincent Iorio (upper body) and Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body) are sidelined for today's game.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win (-190)

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes

Tip 3: Vincent Trocheck to score: Yes

Tip 4: Mika Zibanejad to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: No