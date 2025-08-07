Newlyweds Matthew Tkachuk & Ellie enjoy a gala honeymoon in Saint Tropez [In Photos]

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk and his wife, Ellie, are enjoying a joyful time after recently getting married. The newlywed couple is celebrating their honeymoon in Saint-Tropez, France, surrounded by stunning landscapes, upscale boutiques, and fine dining establishments. Matthew Tkachuk took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their honeymoon. The snaps captured them having a great time on a boat, at sea, and amidst the beauty of Saint-Tropez. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatthew Tkachuk tied the knot with his longtime partner, Ellie, last month in a lavish ceremony. This follows the Florida Panthers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, where Tkachuk played a pivotal role in both campaigns.NHL insider provides latest on Matthew Tkachuk's injuryFollowing the Panthers’ second Stanley Cup championship, Tkachuk revealed he played through significant injuries last season, including a torn abductor muscle during the Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. Additionally, the Panthers’ star sustained a sports hernia while competing for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. &quot;I wouldn’t be here without the trainers and the doctors and those people, and that’s what makes this Cup more special for me,&quot; Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. &quot;I’m so lucky.During last week’s 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman expressed doubts about Matthew Tkachuk’s availability at the start of the season due to his injuries.&quot;I think we'll we're going to find out at some point here that Tkachuck will miss the start of the season,&quot; Friedman said. [34:12 onwards] &quot;I think he'll be back in time for the Olympics (scheduled from 6 to 22 February). Obviously, that's a huge deal for him, and it was always going to be set up that way.&quot;Since his trade from the Flames in 2022, Tkachuk has made it to the playoffs in three straight seasons, including back-to-back Cup titles. The 27-year-old accumulated 23 points through eight goals and 15 assists in 23 playoff games.Tkachuk recorded 57 points (22 goals and 35 assists) last season, which was cut short to 52 games. He has racked up 254 points through 88 goals and 166 assists in 211 games for the Cats over three seasons.Also Read: Hockey fans react as Tkachuk family headline NHL 26 Deluxe Edition cover