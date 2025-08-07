  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Matthew Tkachuk
  • Newlyweds Matthew Tkachuk & Ellie enjoy a gala honeymoon in Saint Tropez [In Photos]

Newlyweds Matthew Tkachuk & Ellie enjoy a gala honeymoon in Saint Tropez [In Photos]

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 07, 2025 04:24 GMT
Newlyweds Matthew Tkachuk &amp; Ellie enjoy a gala honeymoon in Saint Tropez. (Image Source: Matthew Tkachuk/IG)
Newlyweds Matthew Tkachuk & Ellie enjoy a gala honeymoon in Saint Tropez. (Image Source: Matthew Tkachuk/IG)

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk and his wife, Ellie, are enjoying a joyful time after recently getting married.

Ad

The newlywed couple is celebrating their honeymoon in Saint-Tropez, France, surrounded by stunning landscapes, upscale boutiques, and fine dining establishments.

Matthew Tkachuk took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their honeymoon. The snaps captured them having a great time on a boat, at sea, and amidst the beauty of Saint-Tropez.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Matthew Tkachuk tied the knot with his longtime partner, Ellie, last month in a lavish ceremony. This follows the Florida Panthers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, where Tkachuk played a pivotal role in both campaigns.

NHL insider provides latest on Matthew Tkachuk's injury

Following the Panthers’ second Stanley Cup championship, Tkachuk revealed he played through significant injuries last season, including a torn abductor muscle during the Finals against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

Additionally, the Panthers’ star sustained a sports hernia while competing for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

"I wouldn’t be here without the trainers and the doctors and those people, and that’s what makes this Cup more special for me," Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. "I’m so lucky.

During last week’s 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman expressed doubts about Matthew Tkachuk’s availability at the start of the season due to his injuries.

Ad
"I think we'll we're going to find out at some point here that Tkachuck will miss the start of the season," Friedman said. [34:12 onwards] "I think he'll be back in time for the Olympics (scheduled from 6 to 22 February). Obviously, that's a huge deal for him, and it was always going to be set up that way."
Ad

Since his trade from the Flames in 2022, Tkachuk has made it to the playoffs in three straight seasons, including back-to-back Cup titles. The 27-year-old accumulated 23 points through eight goals and 15 assists in 23 playoff games.

Tkachuk recorded 57 points (22 goals and 35 assists) last season, which was cut short to 52 games. He has racked up 254 points through 88 goals and 166 assists in 211 games for the Cats over three seasons.

Also Read: Hockey fans react as Tkachuk family headline NHL 26 Deluxe Edition cover

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?