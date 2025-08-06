"Should’ve been Johnny" "This is a joke, right?": Hockey fans react as Tkachuk family headline NHL 26 Deluxe Edition cover

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk headlines the NHL 26 video game cover alongside brother Brady, captain of the Ottawa Senators, and father Keith, donning his legendary St. Louis Blues garb.The Deluxe Edition of NHL 26 has been met with justifiable hype as fans have their sights set on landing a copy of the game. But some fans didn’t seem too convinced by Matthew Tkachuk and family gracing the cover.Here’s a look at what these fans had to say:“Should’ve been Johnny smh,” a fan opined.“This is a joke, right?? Cuz probably the best one EA has ever done,” this fan chimed in.“How long did you spend on your hair for this photo session?” another fan weighed in.Meanwhile, other fans voiced their enthusiasm for Matthew Tkachuk on the cover of NHL26. Let’s see what these fans posted on X:“THE family of the NHL,” this fan wrote.“Wouldn’t mess with them,” a fan commented.“GOATED can't wait to play it now,” another fan remarked.Fans can check out the EA Sports website to learn more about the game and pre-order the special NHL 26 Deluxe Edition. The video game should give die-hard fans their hockey fill until the real action begins this fall.Matthew Tkachuk brings own style to NHL 26 coverMatthew Tkachuk is keen on bringing his own style to the cover of the long-awaited game. While he shares the cover with his brother and father, Matthew is confident each of the Tkachuk’s individual flair will be palpable in the cover.NHL.com quoted Matthew Tkachuk in an August 6 piece, stating:“My dad, Brady, and I are all unique and play the way we want to. Sharing the cover of NHL 26 is an extension of that. I’ve always tried to bring my own style to the ice, and seeing that captured in NHL 26 makes it feel like it is really me out there.”Matthew, now a two-time Stanley Cup champion, was selected to headline the cover of the most successful NHL-related video game franchise in history.Matthew is the second Florida Panthers player to appear on the cover of an NHL game by EA Sports, as goalie John Vanbiesbrouck appeared in the 1997 edition.Adding brother Brady and father Keith is an intriguing way of honoring one of the most successful NHL family legacies. The latest installment of the NHL series will be available on September 12 across various video game platforms such as Playstation and Xbox.