NFL GOAT Tom Brady makes bold prediction after Max Domi re-signs with Maple Leafs

Forward Max Domi and the Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed on a four-year, $15 million extension, Sportsnet confirms. The deal ends speculation regarding Max Domi’s impending free agency, prompting big cheers from none other than NFL GOAT Tom Brady.

Here’s what Brady posted on X regarding Maxi Domi’s extension with the Maple Leafs:

"LFG!!! Stanley Cup next!!!"

Such support from the seven-time Super Bowl champion is an encouraging sign for Max Domi and the Leafs. Now, the real work begins as Domi must live up to the praise from the NFL GOAT. Domi is expected to get a chance to play alongside Auston Matthews and potentially Mitch Marner, should he remain with the Leafs.

But the reactions didn’t stop there. Fellow Leaf William Nylander replied to Brady’s comments with two fire-heart emojis.

Toronto fan base is eager to make a deep postseason run that culminates in the team’s first Stanley Cup since 1967.

Max Domi’s deal has an AAV of $3.75 million per season, a slight raise from the $3 million he signed for last season’s one-year deal. Domi tallied nine goals and 47 points in 80 total games. He showed chemistry with Matthews and impending free agent Tyler Bertuzzi down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Max Domi’s deal part of a busy Sunday for the Leafs

Max Domi’s extension wasn’t the only contract news out of the Maple Leafs camp on Sunday. The Toronto Star reported that the Leafs were ready to sign defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year deal. Hours later, the club announced it had reached a two-year deal with Liljegren for $3 million per season, NHL.com noted.

Also, the Star reported that the Leafs had issued qualifying offers to Nick Robertson, Conor Dewar, and Alex Steeves. The qualifying offers make these three players restricted free agents, giving the Leafs exclusive negotiating rights.

The announcements come on the heels of Saturday’s news in which Toronto acquired the rights to impending unrestricted free agent Chris Tanev. Speculation suggests that Tanev will sign with Toronto. However, any official news could come as early as Monday, when free agency officially opens.

In the meantime, the Leafs have addressed a major concern by signing Liljegren, who has proven to be a solid bottom-four defenseman. Robertson could see an increased role under new coach Craig Berube. Dewar also played well for Toronto after coming over from Minnesota at the trade deadline.

Lastly, Alex Steeves spent time between the Leafs and the AHL Marlies. He played well in a bottom-six role when needed. Steeves should also get a good look this season, as he is the type of gritty player Berube likes to deploy.