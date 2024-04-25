In a proactive move to sustain amateur hockey in Arizona post the Coyotes' departure, a collective of NHL alumni and stakeholders, led by Olympic champion Lyndsey Fry, joined forces.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli took to Twitter to break the news, highlighting the significance of this initiative amid the team's relocation.

"Important news: a group of #NHL alumni and stakeholders, including Olympic champion Lyndsey Fry, have banded together to help preserve amateur hockey in Arizona in wake of #Yotes departure."

Expand Tweet

A media advisory issued on Thursday revealed that Lyndsey Fry, alongside NHL Alumni and community leaders, joined forces to establish the Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation.

The foundation's primary objective is to preserve and advance amateur hockey in the Grand Canyon State through strategic investments, partnerships and programming. Its mission is to ensure the sustainability of hockey development irrespective of the presence of an NHL team.

The foundation, a non-profit organization, aims to operate grassroots programming and provide grants supporting all rinks and programs in the state. Named after Matt Shott, renowned for his decade-long dedication to hockey growth, the foundation aspires to build a $10,000,000 endowment in five-10 years, generating an annual return to sustain its operations.

"While the 501c3 status is in process, the current objective is to assemble the right team to build a successful structure for the Foundation and bring in financial contributions of all sizes," the statement read.

Besides Lyndsey Fry's role as the Chair, there are other noteworthy members, such as:

Jason Demers: NHL Alumni Greg Adams: NHL Alumni Michael Grabner: NHL Alumni Darcy Hordichuk: NHL Alumni & Phoenix Thunderbird Stephanie Streeter: Former CEO, USOPC Dominic Madia: President, First Northern Bank Carly Accardo: Mother of Leighton Accardo Shelley & Trevor Shott: Family of Matt Shott

Lyndsey Fry emphasized the foundation's goal of ensuring hockey thrives in the desert, noting the game's exponential growth since the NHL's arrival in 1996. She will discuss the foundation and the Arizona Kachinas girls hockey program at Ice Den Chandler on Friday at 9 a.m.

Also read: NHL fans react to Blue Jackets' dig at Coyotes over relocation

Arizona Coyotes relocation to Utah with Ryan Smith's efforts

The NHL Board of Governors unanimously approved a $1.2 billion sale from Alex Meruelo to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, paving the way for the franchise’s relocation to Utah.

The deal, facilitated by the NHL, includes an expansion team provision for Arizona upon building a new arena within five years, with a $200 million relocation fee.

Smith will manage hockey operations, while Meruelo will focus on securing land for a new arena in north Phoenix. Meruelo retains ownership of the Tucson Roadrunners and plans to repay $1 billion after securing an expansion team's approval.

Also read: Who owns the Coyotes after Utah relocation? Exploring all the details about billionaire Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith