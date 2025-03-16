NHL analyst Anthony LaRocco floats blockbuster trade involving Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner and $1.9 billion franchise

A trade rumor is gaining attention about Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. NHL writer Anthony LaRocco of "The Hockey News" suggested that the New York Islanders could be serious bidders if Marner becomes available this summer. The Islanders, valued at $1.9 billion (Forbes, December 2024), could afford to make a big move.

Ad

"Also, look for the #Isles to be huge bidders on Mitch Marner if he makes it to market on 7/1. Not saying it’s a lock by any means and I get Islanders fans skepticism because of how 7/1 typically treats them, but this situation is a little different," LaRocco tweeted on Sunday.

LaRocco gave several reasons why the Islanders might want Marner. General manager Lou Lamoriello worked with him in Toronto. Marner is also close friends with Islanders forward Matt Martin and often spends summers on Long Island. With UBS Arena hosting the 2025 NHL All-Star Game, the Islanders’ owners want to create excitement around the team. Marner would also be a top player in New York, unlike in Toronto where Auston Matthews gets more attention.

Ad

Trending

"Again, nothing is a guarantee, and he very well may end up elsewhere or even back in TO, but if there’s ever a time where the Isles land the big fish, it’s this summer, with this particular player," LaRocco tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marner is having a strong season, with 21 goals and 59 assists in 65 games, totaling 80 points. He averages 21:32 of ice time per game. His performance often dips in high-pressure games, especially in the playoffs.

Marner is in the fifth year of his six-year, $65.4 million contract, which ends after the 2024-25 season.

Mitch Marner avoided the media when asked about his contract with the Leafs

Mitch Marner did not answer regarding his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs last week. He told Sportsnet's Luke Fox that he was focused on playing with the team and did not focus on the Carolina Hurricanes rumors.

Ad

“I’m here to play hockey with this team, like I said, and I’m focused with this team. And that’s what I can tell you.” Marner said on March 8.

Marner also refused to discuss contract talks before his deal ends on July 1.

“Like I talked to you guys, man, I’m not gonna get into any of this contract stuff,” Marner said. “I’ve been very grateful, and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. So, I’ll leave it with you guys.”

Mitch Marner's agent, Darren Ferris, prioritizes taking players to free agency for better deals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama