As the NHL offseason approaches, speculation surrounds Connor McDavid’s contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers. The attention intensified after McDavid and the Oilers failed to secure a championship for the second consecutive year following their Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

On Sportscentre with Jay Onrait, analyst Bryan Hayes suggested that McDavid might opt to delay signing an extension, drawing parallels to the strategic career moves of NBA legend LeBron James.

Hayes believes McDavid could use his leverage to push the Oilers to enhance their roster and increase their chances of winning a Stanley Cup.

"I think it's certainly possible. It doesn't mean that he's not going to stay in Edmonton long term. It's almost that he would look at this and say, "What do I have to do this for this summer?" Because of what we just talked about. I think he's hyper-focused on winning, as he should be. He deserves to win," Hayes said.

Hayes argued that McDavid’s primary focus is on achieving championship success, a goal that remains unfulfilled despite his exceptional talent.

He noted that while the Oilers and their fans hope for a long-term commitment, the absence of an extension by July 1st should not be interpreted as a lack of loyalty or a trade demand. Instead, it could be a calculated move to maintain pressure on the team’s management to make significant improvements.

"If they haven't improved or if they don't win a Stanley Cup next year, it might be time for him to think selfishly for his own legacy and consider possibly moving. Again, not going to happen this summer. Hopefully, it works out long-term in Edmonton. But I would think everything's on the table this summer, including the idea that he won't sign that extension," he added.

The analyst emphasized that McDavid’s leadership and status as the face of the franchise give him the right to prioritize his legacy. By holding off on a potential eight-year deal, McDavid could retain flexibility to assess the team’s progress, particularly if the Oilers fail to secure a Stanley Cup in the upcoming season.

Hayes suggested that if the team does not show improvement or success, Connor McDavid might consider exploring other opportunities to fulfill his championship aspirations elsewhere. Despite the uncertainty, Hayes remained optimistic that the Oilers would continue their effort to build a competitive team around McDavid.

How long is Connor McDavid under contract with the Oilers?

Connor McDavid is currently signed to an eight-year, $100 million contract with the Oilers. He has one year left on the deal and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 28-year-old is eligible to sign an extension this offseason. Notably, given his status as one of the best players in the league, McDavid's new deal could be record-breaking should he agree to an extension.

