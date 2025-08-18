NHL analyst believes Oilers should prioritize 'younger' $10,200,000 D-man's contract extension over Mattias Ekholm

The Edmonton Oilers have multiple contract choices to make on defense. With Evan Bouchard already signing a long-term deal this summer, attention now shifts to Jake Walman and Mattias Ekholm. Both are entering the final year of their contracts, with analysts debating who should be extended first.
On Oilers Nation’s Monday live blog, Jason Gregor said Jake Walman should be the priority. Gregor explained that Walman is younger and still improving.
"I’d sign Walman first as he’s younger," Gregor said. "I’d want to re-sign Ekholm, but I might wait and see how he’s recovered and how he looks. He will be 36 when his next contract begins so there are some risks, albeit not huge, in re-signing him."
Walman joined Edmonton in a March 2025 trade with San Jose. He fit in quickly and played a major role on defense, providing steady minutes and helping offensively.
In the playoffs, Walman played 22 games. He scored 2 goals and added 8 assists for 10 points. He averaged more than 20 minutes of ice time each night. Walman was consistent through all four rounds. He made key contributions in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers with a goal and three assists.
Meanwhile, Mattias Ekholm remains an important piece of Edmonton’s defense. He scored 9 goals and 24 assists for 33 points last season. Injuries limited him to seven playoff games, but he still produced six points during that span. His pairing with Bouchard has been one of Edmonton’s strengths.
Walman is in the last year of a three-year, $10.2 million contract. Ekholm’s contract also ends after this season. However, Walman’s age and upside stand out.
David Staples' comments on Mattias Ekholm’s future
In the first week of August, NHL analyst David Staples raised concerns about Mattias Ekholm’s future with the Edmonton Oilers. Staples noted that very few defensemen over 35 play top-four roles in the NHL. He warned that older players can see a sudden decline in performance, so the Oilers should be careful with contract negotiations.
"If you're looking at a two or three-year deal for Ekholm, does both the team and the player recognize that?" Staples said on the Oilers Now Podcast. "...That's the concern because age and time catch up to NHL players really fast."
Staples stressed that age and injuries can affect even top players. So, in the case of Mattias Ekholm, the Oilers must balance experience with potential decline.
