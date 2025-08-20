The trade idea involving a swap between Lane Hutson and Jake Sanderson was met with a blunt rejection from one noted NHL analyst.

In an August 20 appearance on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, notable NHL analyst Brian Wilde shut the door on the idea of moving Lane Hutson for Jake Sanderson.

During the conversation, Marinaro suggested the idea of the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators swapping star defensemen. But when it can time for Wilde to pass judgment, he was swift to nix the idea.

Wilde stated:

“Of course not. I wouldn’t do that deal.”

Marinaro added:

“I don’t know of anyone who would trade Jake Sanderson for Lane Hutson.”

Wilde agreed with Marinaro, adding his perception of Sanderson:

“Yeah, he’s good. I like him. Don’t get me wrong, I like him.”

Check out the conversation here:

The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro @thesickpodcasts NHL analyst bluntly turns down Lane Hutson to Senators trade move for $64,000,000 star D-man

The 23-year-old Sanderson is entering the second year of an eight-year, $64 million deal. The contract looks like a bargain considering the ceiling the former fifth-overall pick brings to the table.

Meanwhile, Hutson is entering the final year of his entry-level contract. While Hutson’s cap hit may be low now, it won’t be after this season. Cap hits notwithstanding, both young blue liners will hopefully be part of the next generation of great NHL D-men.

Lane Hutson off Team USA Olympic roster

Hutson got passed over for Team USA's Olympic orientation camp later this month - Source: Imagn

Lane Hutson’s absence from Team USA’s orientation camp for the 2026 Olympics has raised some eyebrows across the league. The American squad announced the 44 names that would be headed to Michigan for the camp next week.

However, Hutson was a notable absence. The 2025 Calder Trophy winner was expected by many to get a shot at making the team. While he might have been somewhat of a long shot at this point, he was expected to at least get an invitation.

But that was not the case. Hutson could still make the team as final rosters won’t be announced until January 2026. So, a good start to the season, injuries, and poor performances from other players could sway coach Mike Sullivan and GM Bill Guerin to give Hutson a call.

In the meantime, fans are left wondering why Lane Hutson was a snub from Team USA’s 2026 Olympic roster. But it won't be a surprise when Hutson cracks the Americans' top Olympic team in four years.

