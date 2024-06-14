NHL analyst breaks down 'major blunders' committed by Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 loss to Florida Panthers 

TSN hockey analyst Craig Button, joined Jay Onrait on SportsCentre, to point out the 'major blunders' the Edmonton Oilers made in their Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Oilers suffered a close 4-3 defeat to the Panthers in the third game of their Stanley Cup Final series. The Oilers now trail the Panthers 3-0 and are one defeat away from getting swept.

Button discussed how, in a tied game where the Oilers had many scoring opportunities, a series of mistakes can quickly change the outcome of the game (0:32 onwards):

"I mean, it's a 1-1 game, and everything seems to be in order. The Oilers have a lot of good chances. But then you make one mistake, you make two mistakes, you make three mistakes, and all of a sudden that's 4-1," Button said.

He pointed out specific errors, like defenseman Brett Kulak stepping up at the blue line, which allowed Vladimir Tarasenko to have a clear path to the net due to the defensive breakdown in the Panthers' second goal:

"So when you start to go, the first mistake is Brett Kulak. I mean, he steps off at the defensive zone blue line. Yes, Skinner miss plays the puck behind the net, but because Kulak steps up, that gives Tarasenko a clear passage to the front of the net.," he explained.

Button went on to break down the defensive error the Edmonton Oilers made during the Panthers' goal in that sequence. Button criticized how Darnell Nurse's significant turnover led to a quick goal, giving the visitors a 3-1 lead.

In the lead-up to 4-1, Button pointed out another defensive breakdown in the Oilers' defensive zone:

"Then we can move on to goal number two in that sequence. Darnell Nurse has the puck on his stick, and it's a massive giveaway.

"And just like that, it's 3-1, and then to make it 4-1, you got it in the defensive zone at Ekholm steps up. Reinhart makes an unbelievably great pass to Rodrigues, 2-on-1 Barkov in all alone. And just like that, it's 4-1," Button continued.

Craig Button emphasized that the errors made by the Edmonton Oilers were effectively exploited by the Florida Panthers. He stressed that when facing a formidable opponent like the Panthers, especially in a Cup final, making such mistakes can be costly:

"The mistakes that the Edmonton Oilers made were fully taken advantage of by the Florida Panthers, and when you're playing a good team at any point in the season, let alone in the Stanley Cup final, You cannot make these types of mistakes and expect to survive," he added.

The Oilers dominated the game with shots on goal attempted, with 13 more than the Panthers (23). They managed six shots during their three power plays, but despite their efforts, the Oilers have been unable to score on their 10 power plays in the final.

Edmonton Oilers HC reflects on Game 3 loss

Despite trailing 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch made it clear in the post-game media interactions that, despite the challenges, the team has a resilient attitude and strong belief in their ability to overcome the deficit.

"There's frustration that we're down, but there's a difference between frustration and quitting," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said (via NHL.com). "There's absolutely no quit. There's belief that we can do this."

The Toronto Maple Leafs hold the record of being both the first and the last team in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 deficit and win the Stanley Cup Final. That happened 82 years ago against the Detroit Red Wings.

Replicating the same feat will be a monumental challenge for the Edmonton Oilers in the upcoming games. Meanwhile, the outcome of Game 4 on Saturday will determine whether the Panthers secure a sweeping victory or if the Edmonton Oilers can demonstrate more resilience and competitiveness in the series.

