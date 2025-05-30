NHL analyst brutally slams GM Brad Treliving's 'meaningless' DNA change comment - "They're going to hypnotize Matthews & Marner?" 

NHL analyst Sam McKee did not mince words when criticising Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving's comments about changing the team's "DNA" after their latest playoff disappointment.

The Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs in 7 games by the Florida Panthers, marking yet another early exit for the long-suffering franchise. Toronto has not reached the conference finals in over two decades.

In his season-ending press conference, Treliving stated:

"There’s some DNA that needs to change in our team."

Appearing on the Sportsnet 590 The FAN podcast, McKee blasted Treliving's vague remarks as meaningless noise.

"It just feels like something that they sat around, had some meetings, him and Pelly, went to dinner, and they're like, what's their buzz word gonna be? And it's gonna be DNA," McKee said.

He continued:

"To me, it doesn't mean anything. It means absolutely nothing. Your biggest players are crap in the biggest games, and at the end of the day, that's what matters."

While McKee acknowledged Florida was the better team in the series, he emphasised the Panthers were not that much superior to Toronto. In his view, the Leafs' top players simply failed to deliver when it mattered most.

"It's the most meaningless thing I've ever heard," he said. "Are they going to hypnotize Matthews & Marner?"

In conclusion, McKee characterised Treliving's comments as hollow corporate jargon that dodged accountability for the team's poor performance.

Brad Treliving on Mitch Marner's future with the Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is under the spotlight following yet another early playoff exit. If Marner doesn’t sign an extension soon, he is set to hit unrestricted free agency in July.

Brad Treliving recently commented on Marner's situation, saying:

"I think Mitch is a tremendous player. I think he's a star. We're in that process right now. ... We're gonna meet as a staff, I'm gonna be in touch with Mitch's representative and determine what's best," Brad Treliving said. (per Sportsnet)

"Do I think Mitch can succeed? Yes, I do. But ... we can't be rigid in our thought process of saying we can only do things one way." He added.

The Leafs have already made one major leadership change, announcing they will not renew team president Brendan Shanahan's contract.

