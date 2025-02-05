NHL analyst Bryan Hayes sounds the alarm for Toronto Maple Leafs fans' "terror and anxiety" in potential playoff clash against Senators 

NHL analyst Bryan Hayes recently sounded the alarm for Toronto Maple Leafs fans regarding the "terror and anxiety" they may feel if their team faces the Ottawa Senators in the upcoming NHL playoffs.

Speaking on TSN's "OverDrive" show, Hayes speculated about a potential first-round playoff series between the longtime provincial rivals. He warned that such a matchup could be scary for Leafs fans for several reasons.

"I want to see it happen exactly. I think you're overlooking the terror and the anxiety that would come from Leafs fans for a couple of different reasons," Hayes said.

"One, Ottawa has owned the Leafs during the regular season over the past couple of years. They have. Secondly, that Habs series in '21 was so scarring and so disgusting that the Leafs were so heavily favored... Habs came back, and we know what happened [Canadians won in Game 7]," he added.

Hayes further pointed out that the Battle of Ontario has been in the Leafs' favor for the past 30 years. He believes a playoff loss to the Senators would be devastating for Leafs fans.

"There would be such fear from Leafs fans, if Ottawa beat the Leafs, would it be that's happened last I think it's the worst thing that could possibly happen," he said.

Hayes also warned a loss could represent "rock bottom" for Leafs fans. Hayes pointed out that losing to Boston in playoffs was bad, but losing to Ottawa would be the worst. He emphasized that Leafs fans can't lose the Battle of Ontario supremacy as it's the one thing they've had in the playoffs for the last 25 years.

Fans react to analyst Bryan Hayes's comments on Toronto Maple Leafs facing Ottawa Senators in playoffs

Fans swiftly took to social media to share their reactions to NHL analyst Bryan Hayes' comments regarding the potential for the Maple Leafs to face the Senators in the playoffs.

Many Leafs supporters seem to share Hayes' sentiment of dread and anxiety at the prospect of such a matchup.

One fan said on X/Twitter:

"Agree....at least the Bruins are a real franchise."

Another fan chimed in:

"Losing to that Habs team will always be the worst of them all."

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Don’t even joke about that. I’d rather miss the playoffs," one fan wrote.

"Worse than losing to Montreal after being 3-1 up in series? No," another fan said.

"It’s never happened in the history of either team. You’ve got to be a Bills fan," a fan commented.

"Would be hilarious," one fan added.

The potential clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators, if it comes to fruition, promises to be a high-stakes game.

