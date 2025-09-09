NHL analyst deems $46,500,000 Maple Leafs star the perfect Mitch Marner replacement

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 09, 2025
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Matthew Knies emerging as core piece for Maple Leafs after Mitch Marner’s departure (Source: Imagn)

Matthew Knies will be a key player for the Toronto Maple Leafs going forward, especially after Mitch Marner's exit to Vegas. The 22-year-old forward signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract on July 1. His cap hit is $7.75 million per season, and the deal runs through 2030-31.

Knies had a strong 2024-25 season, scoring 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points. He averaged over 18 minutes a night and scored six game-winning goals. His scoring and physical play made him a reliable option for the Leafs.

On TSN’s OverDrive, Bryan Hayes said Knies could be the face Toronto looks to after Marner’s departure.

“This is your Marner replacement in terms of the marquee,” Hayes said on Monday. “You want the city to rally around someone. You want 23 jerseys to be sold. You want people to be buzzing about a guy that loves to play here, a guy that got his deal done quick. It’s Knies.”
Jamie McLennan agreed that Knies is part of the team’s core. He noted that sending him to represent the Maple Leafs at the NHL media tour in Las Vegas showed how the club views him.

“Matthew Knies took a big step forward last year,” McLennan said. “He’s part of that spine of the team. He’s young, he’s good looking. He’s kind of got the whole package. I think it’s the right play by the Leafs.”
Hayes also pointed out that Knies plays a style Toronto fans appreciate.

“He’s physical, he’s big, he’s tough, he can hit, he can fight. He goes to the net. People love that here,” he said.

Jeff O’Neill, another OverDrive host, said Knies’ confidence will be tested when he faces dry spells.

“They’re just good PR,” O’Neill said, while adding that expectations in Toronto can turn quickly.
Matthew Knies on handling pressure in Toronto

Earlier on Monday, Matthew Knies said he is ready for the challenges of playing in Toronto. The Maple Leafs have failed to go beyond the second round in the playoffs for several years, leading to fan frustration. Knies knows there is pressure in the city, but sees it as a positive.

"Everyone’s always going to tell you the cliché that pressure is a privilege and stuff," Knies said, via The Athletic. "But I think it’s honestly so much fun that there’s so many people so invested in our group (Maple Leafs). I’d be upset with fans if they weren’t happy with my game if I wasn’t playing well."

Knies said he tries to stay modest while also being honest, and wants to feel like he is playing for the whole city.

