NHL analyst delivers interesting take on Brenden Dillon's illegal hit on Penguins' Noel Acciari

Brenden Dillon will have a hearing for his illegal hit on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari.

On Tuesday, Dillon received a match penalty for his illegal check to the head of Acciari. The Penguins forward was skating toward the blueline when Dillon stepped up and hit Acciari.

However, Dillon's elbow got up and hit Acciari in the head, which caused the five-minute major and match penalty. Acciari was aided off the rink and left the game with an injury.

Not only was Dillon ejected from the game, but he will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

Although many fans thought Dillon's check was illegal, NHL analyst Mark Spector gave an interesting perspective on the hit.

"Hockey Physics: When a 5-foot-9 player (Acciari) chooses to carry the puck - and thus lower his head - through 2 zones without ever looking up, and a 6-4 Dman (Dillon) is paid to impede his progress, head contact ensues. Acciari should change his game, not Dillon, IMO."

Spector thinks Acciari should change his game instead to avoid this kind of injury, given his short height.

After the game, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said he wouldn't comment on the hit as his focus was on Acciari's health.

"We'll allow the league to go through their process like they always do," Sullivan said. "At the end of the day, our opinions don't really matter. Our major concern is Noel and his health, and he seems to be doing OK."

With it being a phone hearing, Dillon's suspension will be a maximum of five games, if he is indeed suspended.

Brenden Dillon isn't considered a repeat offender

Brenden Dillon has a history of questionable hits but has officially only ever been suspended once, so he isn't considered a repeat offender.

Dillon's lone suspension came in 2017 as a member of the San Jose Sharks, when he was suspended one game for slashing Madison Bowey of the Washington Capitals.

Earlier this year, Dillon was at the center of the Minnesota Wild-Winnipeg Jets rivalry due to his cross-checks to Kiril Kaprizov's side, which prompted the Russian to miss seven games.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Dillon hit Penguins forward Teddy Blueger in the head, which broke his jaw. However, the defenseman was not penalized or suspended, which surprised Sullivan.

"I was surprised," Sullivan said at the time, via DKPittsburghSports. "When I read the rulebook and I watch the hit, for me, it's the letter of the law. The main point of contact was his head, hence a broken jaw. Points in consideration, unnecessary extension of the body upward and outward. It appeared to me that that took place, both, on the bodycheck."

"So for me, my understanding of the rule and watching the hit is very different than the way the league saw it. But it's not my call," he added.

The Winnipeg Jets return to the ice on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers after losing 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

